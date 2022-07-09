There aren’t many issues that are consistent throughout the history of a nuclear family. One of those few issues is sibling rivalry. Sibling rivalry can break and keep families broken from cradle to grave if it is not addressed. Fighting with siblings is something that most of us have witnessed or experienced. Severe sibling rivalry has been a problem in some adults’ families since they were small kids. Are you tired of dealing children and sibling rivalry in your home? Rashi Gaur, a Vastu and Feng Shui consultant, sheds light on how to encourage a better relationship between your children and have a happy bunch in the house.Also Read - Vastu Tips to Protect Yourself From Cheating And Theft

6 Vastu Bedroom Tips To Prevent Sibling Rivalry: