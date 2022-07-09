There aren’t many issues that are consistent throughout the history of a nuclear family. One of those few issues is sibling rivalry. Sibling rivalry can break and keep families broken from cradle to grave if it is not addressed. Fighting with siblings is something that most of us have witnessed or experienced. Severe sibling rivalry has been a problem in some adults’ families since they were small kids. Are you tired of dealing children and sibling rivalry in your home? Rashi Gaur, a Vastu and Feng Shui consultant, sheds light on how to encourage a better relationship between your children and have a happy bunch in the house.Also Read - Vastu Tips to Protect Yourself From Cheating And Theft
6 Vastu Bedroom Tips To Prevent Sibling Rivalry:
- First, ensure that the children’s doors are not directly opposite the corridor. This leads to numerous fights between them. If this is the case in your home, and one of the doors cannot be relocated, hang a wind chime between the two. It will diffuse the tension between them.
- Tall children on short beds frequently become ill. An unhappy and irritable child is one who is ill. As a result, ensure that their beds are the appropriate size.
- Check whether the kids’ beds are the same size if they have too many petty arguments. There will be plenty of unpleasant arguments if they are not of equal size. So, try making everyone’s beds the same size.
- Make sure your child’s room door does not face washroom area because the negative energy will cause them to be disobedient and rebellious.
- Behind his bed, the child should have a firm headrest. This will keep him motivated, or else he will feel a lack of support from his peers and siblings.
- If the doors of children’s rooms are adjacent, make sure they are the same size; otherwise, the one with the larger door will mistreat and dominate the one with the smaller door.