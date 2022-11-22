Vastu Tips For Success: 8 Shastra- Based Tips For Instant Growth in Work Life

Vastu lays down some rules and principles which should be followed at home as well as workplace efficiently to yield positive results and ending success.

Vastu Tips For Success: 8 Shastra- Based Tips For Instant Growth in Work Life (Source: Freepik)

Success is what everybody wants in their life and following vastu rules is a way to succeed in life. Vastu plays an essential role as almost 25% of growth and success is dependent on the Environment (Vastu) of your home and the other 25% is by Birth, 25% Luck and the other 25% depends on your hard work. Vastu lays down some rules and principles which should be followed at home as well as workplace efficiently to yield positive results and ending success. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu revealed some basic tips of vastu success. Take a look.

Vastu Tips For Success And Growth in Work Life:

As per Vastu, Make sure to always keep your North-East clean and pleasing, as this direction is related Growth, Success, Prosperity and happiness. One can place a Water Fountain in the North-East direction. This helps in boosting your Growth and Success, but make sure the water fountain should be without lights. Keep your cash and all the valuable items in the North almirah. North-East is considered to be one of the most important directions as per vastu for growth and success in your life. The Puja room should be placed in the North-East direction and is considered to be very auspicious. While sleeping, keep your head towards the East direction. This ensures good career growth and helps in improving the concentration level and mental stability of a person. The furniture of your workplace should be wooden and the design of the table should be rectangular, this helps to boost up productivity at your workplace. Make sure there should be no leakage from the taps or the ceiling at your workplace and home, leaking taps and leakage results in money loss.