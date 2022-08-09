Everybody in life might be worried about their finances. And we all want some kind of surety regarding our finances. But with the help of proper Vastu guidance, one can live their life with financial stability.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 9, Tuesday: Virgo May Get New Opportunities, Disturbance in Libra's Marital Life

In today's world, we can not imagine our life without money. It not only fulfils our basic needs but is also useful in our challenging times. The locker room is one of the most significant areas of your home since it is where you keep your valuable items, such as cash, ornaments, jewellery, and important documents, safely.

We talked to the CEO and founder of MyPandit, Kalpesh Shah, who shed some light on how Vastu can help. As per the Vastu, the colour, material, form, size, position, and orientation of the locker and other houses/bedroom features can impact the flow of money in your home. If the Vastu is done correctly, you will notice significant changes in your life, like there can be a rise in money inflow and a decrease in your expenses. Here is what he had to say.

Where to Keep Your Money? Placement & Direction

According to Vastu, the best direction is one with its back to the southern wall and its front towards the north. Kuber, the god of wealth, is said to occupy the north. If there isn’t enough space in the room, you can also arrange a locker with its back to the east side.

Remember that the locker placement should be at least 1 inch away from the wall. Also, it is best to keep your locker 1 foot away from the northwest and southwest corners to generate positive vibes.

Shape, Material, & Colour of the Safe/Locker

You should consider standard squares or rectangles lockers.

The locker should preferably be made of metal, with some wooden components placed below its four legs. You are advised that the locker should not be touching the ground. So consider that locker which has legs.

According to Vastu, the perfect colour for a locker room is yellow. The colour yellow represents prosperity, joy, good fortune, and fulfilment.

Arrangement Of Precious Items

To enhance your wealth and prosperity, keep gold, cash, and jewellery in the southern or western portions of the locker.

Make sure that there should be no mirror inside the locker because it may result in unnecessary expenses.

Wrapping Up

We hope that these tips will give you some clarity about where to put your money, multiply it and invite prosperity to your house. You can also consult a Vastu expert to help you make better decisions with the placement of your money.