Vastu science has proven to benefit people in growing their business and also earn maximum profits.

Vastu Tips For Your Business: Shastra-Based Ideas to Earn Profits And Attract Money

Who doesn’t want growth in their life? We try almost everything to grow our business but don’t know whether it will be successful or not. Can Vastu be the reason? Vastu science has proven to benefit people in growing their business by applying some simple solutions. Also, by planning the layout of the space it provides maximum benefit of the energy flow from all 4 directions i.e North, South, East, and West. Vastu expert, Priya Prakash of All India Institute of Occult Science listed few Vastu Tips for business growth in Shops, Offices, and Restaurants. By following these simple shastra-based tips, one can ensure success and profit at every level.

FOR SHOPS / RETAIL SPACE / OFFICE / RESTAURANT

First and foremost, offer prayers and Prasad to Lord Ganpati who is the foremost deity and must be worshiped prior to starting any new venture.

Land assessment should be done before starting construction and if found acceptable, then the layout planning should be based on the principles of Vastu.

It is best to have a shop/restaurant/ office in a market complex/ shopping mall close to a bus/taxi stand, temple, airport, etc.

No obstruction like poles/trees etc. should be right in front of the entrance door as this hinders the flow of energy.

The entrance should be decorated with auspicious symbols like Shubh Labh, Riddhi -Siddhi, and Swastik. This helps remove Vastu dosh and enhances good luck and prosperity.

Temple should be made in the northeast direction, keeping the rest of this direction light and open.

The salesperson/employees should face East or North when talking to customers.

Place your cash box as such it opens in North or East

No employee or owner should sit under a beam as this impact’s clarity of thoughts.

While cleaning the shop/office one can use sea salt to remove all negative energy from this space

A water fountain can be placed in the North, Northeast to enhance good fortune

SHOPS / RETAIL

Owners of shops should not sit in Northeast, Northwest and South directions. Preferred seating for the owner is Southwest and facing East or North

The placement of items to sell should be done in the West, South, Southwest, and Northwest.

Entrance door significance – ​

East facing – Financial gains. ​

West facing – Slow growth and obstacles.

North facing – Wealth gain ​

South – Can result in loss and tension.

A Shermukhi, Square, and Rectangular plot is considered suitable for business purposes.

Avoid the staircase in the Northwest direction

Sale items should be placed in South, Southwest, or Northwest directions for best results

OFFICE

Entrance door is good in North or East directions

Avoid any other door, pantry, or toilet in front of the entrance door

The best direction for the toilet is South – Southwest, North, or East. Avoid the center.

All doors should open inside allowing energy flow

Director, Managers, etc. should be seated in Southwest, South, or West basis designation.

All sales staff should sit in the Northwest direction

RESTAURANT

The land assessment should be done according to Commercial Vastu principles wherein the plot and adjoining areas are checked.

An attractive entrance door is a must

The reception desk should be on the left side of the entrance and the cash counter on the right side of the reception with an opening on the North or East side

Dining hall is preferred in the west, north, or east

Kitchen should be in South East

The bar should be in the South or Southwest

Storage can be made in the Southwest