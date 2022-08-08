Vastu Tips For Harmony in Home: A harmonious life and harmony within the family are what we all desire. When there is peace at home, each family member can focus on his or her work and create wealth for the family. For this article, we asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, what can homeowners do to create a harmonious environment at home using Vastu principles.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Buddha Idol: 5 Dos And Don'ts of Keeping Lord Buddha Statue at Home

Attract positivity with these tips:

The main door of the house acts as the mouth for the prana energy of the environment to enter the house. A well-lit and airy entrance is most important to ensure that we receive the most of prana energy in the house. A foyer just inside the main entrance accumulates the prana and helps it circulate throughout the house. Placing auspicious symbols as per your religious beliefs plays a large role in enhancing this prana energy. So, it is advisable to put auspicious symbols like Om, Kalash, Sun, or cross on the main entrance.

For a harmonious life, the kitchen is the next place to look at. It is from here you get your life energy. Your kitchen too should be well lit and airy like the entrance and should be in one of the fire zones of southeast or south, or in the Air zone like northwest. While cooking the cook should face the east.

It is common knowledge that the best location for the master bedroom is southwest of the house. However, Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava advises you to be a little cautious while placing your bed in a southwest room. As per Vastu texts, there is a zone of disposal and wasted efforts between the South and southwest and if your bed is situated here it will not only spoil the relationships between the couple but also impact the health of the family members. To be on the safer side place your bed towards the west or the southwest.

Plants like Champa and jade are also recommended to be placed near the entrance or on balconies to invite positive energy into the house. Symbols like peony flowers and double happiness can be placed in the bedroom to ensure harmony between couples. A large photograph of the couples is also good in the southwest room.

If there is a lot of stress, anxiety, nervousness, or depressive thoughts in the family members causing strained relationships, Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests diffusion of soothing and relaxing oils like Lavender, bergamot, or patchouli for a few hours every day.

(Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and has served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success with his expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working in senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practising Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time.)