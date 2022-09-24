Vastu is the ancient Indian science of living. Our sages were able to recognize the subtle energies of the directions and mapped them with each of the five elements. Vastu Shastra prescribes different activities for each of the sixteen directions. Yes, you read it right, Vastu considers 16 directions just like the sailors in ancient times. We asked Vastu Acharya, Manoj Srivastava to educate our readers about five absolute no-noes based on the tenets of Vastu science.Also Read - Vastu Dosha: 5 Animals That Can Help You in Getting Rid of Negative Energies in Life

5 VASTU TIPS THAT SHOULD BE NEVER BE BROKEN:

1. The Main Door should be the biggest in the house Also Read - Vastu Tips: 6 Things to Avoid in The Bedroom For a Happy And Peaceful Marriage

The main door of your house, apartment, office should be the largest out of all the doors. What this means is that the main door should be taller or of the same height as the doors of rooms and the rear door (if any). Similarly, it should be wider than all other doors of the space. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Home Decoration: 6 Things That Can Destroy Peace And Happiness in Your House

2. There should not be a toilet above the main door

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava also suggests that there should not be any toilet immediately above the main door. You may find it against commonsense but will be surprised how many people do not observe this vastu defect in a multi-level house or building. The main door of the house is like the human mouth. The prana energy from the surroundings enter the house through the main door. Contaminating this prana energy with the disposal energy of the toilet is not a good idea.

3. Toilets and kitchen should not be in Northeast, Southwest and Center

The northeast-southwest axis of any building can be considered as the spine of the human being with northeast being the head and southwest being the base of the spine. A toilet or kitchen on this axis is not only detrimental for health of the family members but also relationships and finances.

4. Do not sleep with your head towards the North

While you sleep your head should be towards South, or East or West in that order. It should never be towards North. Though this is one of the most important tenets of Vastu there is a very important health reason behind it. Our body is like a small magnet with our head being the north and legs being the south. When we sleep with our head toward north, the magnetic field of our body repels the magnetic field of the earth causing disturbed sleep and unstable thoughts.

5. Do not sleep on the intersection of faulty earth lines

Geopathic stress is one of the least understood subjects in the community of Vastu Experts. Geopathic stress is formed due to underground activities like collision between tectonic plates between one another or due to collision of water streams with these tectonic plates. In either case they emanate above the earth causing detrimental effects on the life and health of the residents. Fortunately, their effect can be harmonized. Since these energies are difficult to detect you need to consult a geopathic stress consult to diagnose your house and put corrective measures.