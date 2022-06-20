If you believe in vastu shastra, then chances are that you follow its tips as well. According to Vastu Shastra, we should eat food in a particular direction. Vastu says that every direction is related to energies.Also Read - Astro Yoga: Choose The Right Type of Yoga As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Vastu Shastra says that eating in the wrong direction can lead to many health problems. So, in which direction do you eat?

East : If you eat while sitting in the eat direction, then it can ease mental stress. According to Orissa Post, the brain is energized, food is digested well, which keeps your health. Eating in this direction is very beneficial for the elderly and sick people.

Vastu shastra says that your dining room should in the west direction of your house. It is auspicious and profitable. Eating in this direction, can lead to good health, and there will not shortage of food and other valuable things.

Avoid placing your dining table in front of main door or toilet as it can lead to mutual discord and mental distress. Remember you should place your wash basin in the east direction. To wash hands, make sure your wash basin is in the east or in the northeast direction. Don’t place it in the south-east direction.