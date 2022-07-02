Vastu Tips for Pooja Room: Your pooja room should not only be sacred, but also have a positive ambience so that you can enter a meditative state. The pooja room, according to vastu shastra, is critical in channeling and spreading positivity throughout your home. However, few people are well-versed in vastu concepts. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most important pooja room vastu tips for your home.

Vastu Tip 1: Direction

The vastu-compliant location of the pooja room is critical in defining its auspicious aura. The northeast is the best direction, followed by east and north. If you’re building a new home and have oversight over where your pooja room is located, we strongly advise you to avoid the basement and upper floors. It is best to build your mandir on the ground level.

Vastu Tip 2: Design

The ceiling in your pooja room should be low. A pyramid-shaped or gopura-like top will help build a positive environment. If space permits, a threshold and two-door entry should be considered.

Vastu Tip 3: Idol Placement

When your pooja room’s layout and structure are complete, it’s time to place your idol. A few inches away from the wall and at least six inches from the ground would be ideal.

Vastu Tip 4: Best Color For Pooja Room

The color of the room is one of the most essential pooja room Vastu tips. Use light colors like white, light blue, yellow, pastel to create a meditative atmosphere. If you choose marble, white, pale yellow, will look great.

Vastu Tip 5: Sacred Storage

Are you unsure where to keep all of your religious books, lamps, and pooja-related items? According to pooja room vastu, storage should always face southeast, with no storage above the idol. Also, keep the storage area clean and avoid storing items that you believe are unnecessary and will take up a lot of space.