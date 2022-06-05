Many difficulties are said to be caused by vastu-related faults, and while some may choose to disregard them, this is not a good decision. Vastu for mirrors has grown in popularity as a result of the benefits they provide in terms of generating and reflecting positive energy in house. According to Vastu Shastra, mirrors are utilized to enhance a space or direction that is cut in the house. Mirrors have the property of reflecting what is seen in them, so when placed properly they appear to double the size of a cut area. While placing them and taking proper care could actually lead to positivity and prosperity in one’s life. So when placing mirrors in the house, consider these do’s and don’ts as per vastu shastra.Also Read - Under Financial Debt? Try These Vastu Remedies to Improve Your Monetary Condition
Do’s and Don’ts of Mirror Placement as Per Vastu Shastra:
- Mirrors can be placed up to four or five feet off the ground or on the wall. Mirrors or other reflective surfaces made of glass should be placed on the eastern or northern walls. All reflective objects, such as tabletops and televisions, should be placed towards the southeast corner. When not in use, keep the reflecting surfaces covered if at all possible.
- Place the mirror away from the stairwell. Mirrors should not be used in the kitchen. Also, mirrors that reflect the kitchen area should be avoided.
- Keeping a mirror near the study table can negatively impact concentration, which is one of the most crucial factors to consider when designing a study room according to vastu.
- Avoid putting two mirrors next to each other since it will bring negativity into the home. Always keep two mirrors in separate rooms or at least a long distance apart.
- A mirror in the southwest might promote conflict among family members and lead to numerous arguments. Mirrors here can double your costs, generally unnecessary expenses, because this direction also governs the safekeeping of money.
- Ensure that the mirrors are positioned in such a way that they reflect positive things.
- A mirror that reflects the dining table might should also be considered. It will eventually result to an increase in food at home and draw wealth into the family.
- Never place a mirror on the bathroom door or else they will reflect back the energies into your room or living place.
- Must hang a mirror in your bedroom, keep in mind the proper mirror placement directions: north, east, north east, and west walls.
- If your bedroom has a dressing table with a mirror, be sure it does not face your bed directly. According to Vastu, a dressing table with mirror should be placed somewhere hidden and not visible from the bed.