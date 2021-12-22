Vastu Tips For Prosperity: New Year always come with new expectations and enthusiasm, more so when the whole world has borne the impact of a pandemic in the last two years. We all expect the next year to bring in prosperity and new opportunities. VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava prescribes few Vastu rituals to make the New Year progressive.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Colour Combinations: Five Seemingly Odd Colour Combinations Which can be Auspicious

In modern days we celebrate Diwali as the festival where we invite Goddess Lakshmi to our homes and office, we celebrate the New Year eve with dance and drinks and wake up late on the New Year day. In effect we are programming our sub-conscious that New Year is not important but the eve of the year gone by is more important to celebrate as a good riddance. Of course you will argue that New Year eve ends at midnight with wishes everyone for the coming year, but your sub-conscious recognizes the New Year with the next morning. Therefore it is important to perform certain rituals in the wee hours of the next morning. Also Read - Vastu Tips to Avoid Debts And Loans: Follow These Easy Directions To Keep Loans And Debts at Bay

VastuAcharya suggests that these rituals given in the article be performed in the early hours of Janurary 1, 2022 between 5:25 AM to 6:19 AM. Also Read - Diwali 2021 Vastu Tips: Easy Ways to Remove Negativity And Bring Happiness Into Your Home This Festive Season

First Ritual

On a white paper write “Shreem” in devnagari script with kumkum (red powder) in large letters. Install this paper on a brass plate in North East of your house or in the Puja room. First take some water in your right palm and declare to the universe that you are performing this ritual to invite prosperity and new opportunities in 2022. May the New Year bring abundant wealth, prosperity and new opportunities for growth and our whole family is ready to welcome this prosperity in our lives. Take a small bowl of rice coloured with turmeric an water. Now chant the following mantra “Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye prasid prasid Om Shreem Hreen Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namah” and offer one piece of rice to “Shreem” after each recitation. When all rice is offered in this process, thank the Universe for giving you the opportunity to perform this ritual. Leave this plate throughout the day and on next day fold the paper with rice and keep it in your locker for the whole year.

Second Ritual

This ritual has to be performed in South East of your house. Take a plate made of brass or steel. Now on a square piece of paper write your name and date of birth in centre and write all prosperity related word on all sides of this paper. You can write words like – PROSPERITY, NEW OPPORTUNITIES, NEW JOBS, MONEY, WEALTH, etc on the sides of the paper. Put this paper at the centre of the plate and stick a candle in standing position on this paper. With the intention that the New Year brings undiminishing money luck to your life sprinkle one pinch full each of peppermint, cinnamon powder, fenugreek powder around this paper. Now sprinkle one spoon full of whole rice on the plate. If you do not have any one or two of the above ingredients do not worry but do this ritual with whatever is available from above. Now light up the candle. In this ritual you can also use an oil or ghee lamp. When the candle gets completed sprinkle the ingredients in the flower pots of the home.

Third Ritual

This ritual is also called KuberDeepam or Jal deepam. This ritual has to be performed in the North sector of your home. Fill a glass tumbler with clear water up to two-third level. Now pour some sesame oil to top it up. With the help of some cotton place a cotton wick and let it soak. Now with the intention that this Jal deepam is attracting new career growth opportunities throughout the year light up this lamp and let it complete. Now you can remove the wick and cotton and sprinkle this water on your body or rub it on your face and hands.

VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava wishes all the readers a very prosperous New Year – a year when all your wishes are fulfilled. VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology.