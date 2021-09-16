There is a famous song of yesteryears- Aamdani atthanni, kharch rupaiya. This phrase summarizes the situation of most of the households today. The bread earner works hard throughout the month and still, he finds it difficult to meet both ends meet. This situation can be because of three reasons – the monthly income is less, the expenditures are more than the income, or there are sudden expenses that put a spanner on all planning and budgeting.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Important Vastu Rules to Follow While Placing Your Ganesha | Watch Video

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, leading Vastu Consultant in Delhi NCR, says that there are Vastu measures hidden in the ancient scriptures of Vastu shastra which can help in all the above situations. There are four directional zones, which have a role to play in these situations and which you can easily identify. Stand at the approximate centre of your house with a compass in hand and find out which areas come in the North, North-East, between South and South-West and between South West and West. These are four Vastu zones that are most important for money management. Also Read - Vastu Tips: In Which Direction You Should Place God's Idol in Your House?

The first zone which Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests you look at is the zone between South and South West. As per the tenets of Vastu, this is the zone of wasteful expenditure. If the bread earner of the household or the spouse is sleeping or working in this zone then there are high chances of wasteful expenditure in the family. The best solution is to change the bed slightly on either side to avoid this zone of wasteful expenses. If there is red colour on the walls of this zone it is better to change it to yellow or off-white. Also Read - Vastu Tips For People Who Don't Get Enough Sunlight in Their Homes

The directional zone between West and South West is the Vastu zone of Savings. If this zone is balanced then wealth accumulation will become possible. You will get motivated to plan your finances. This is also the ideal location to place your valuables. In earlier days, the safe used to be placed here. In the modern context, you can place your passbook, investment instruments, property papers, keys of bank lockers in this direction. The presence of plants and green colour will disturb the beneficial properties of this zone.

The North direction is the direction of new opportunities. The energies of this zone can help you get new job offers, promotions and a salary raise in your job. A kitchen or toilet in this direction is detrimental to the promises of this zone. The presence of red, purple, violet and pink colours here will also be considered as Vastu defects and should be changed to off-white or light shades of blue.

The most important reason for expenses exceeding income is indiscriminate buying. Impulsive buying happens when we do not have control over our minds. The North-East zone of the house represents the human mind. The presence of red colours of its variants like violet, purple, pink disturbs this zone and may lead to impulsive buying. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava also suggests you remove all clutter from this direction and keep it clean and tidy.

Follow these simple Vastu measures and along with some discipline, these should help you in surpassing this habit of ‘expenses exceeding the income’.

(Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)