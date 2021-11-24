Vastu Tips to Avoid Debts And Loans: Are you unable to meet your expenses without falling into a debt trap? No one wants to ask for loans without intending to pay them back, still many people fall in this trap due to poor financial decisions. Sometimes, it is necessary to seek external help however, it is equally important that one is free of loans and debt to enjoy peace of mind and harmony in life.Also Read - Bhai Dooj Vastu Shastra: In Which Direction Brother And Sister Should Sit to Perform Puja?

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava, a renowned Vastu expert in Delhi NCR, suggests that balancing your home and office where the five elements of nature are in harmony with each other can provide some guidance in such matters. Good energy in and around you will always bring you a steady flow of money. Balancing your home and office as per Vastu principles shape your emotions you experience thereby shape your decisions and actions.

When we talk about loans and debts, it is clear that these are governed by the decisions we take, be it out of impulse or emotions or due to unfavourable life situations. The main zones which when imbalanced can result in debt trap are North-East (vastu zone for mental clarity), East of South East (zone of anxiety and churning), South of South West (Zone of wasteful expenses), North (Zone of new opportunities) and South East (zone of cash flow).

A Vastu imbalance in one or more of these directional zones can result in unmanageable loans and debts. On the other hand, when these zones are healthy and balanced, a person does not make wrong decisions and is clear on when to take debt and how to repay the loans.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava recommends that you stand at the centre of your home or office and identify the directions with the help of a compass.

North East

Financial problems generally stem our of poor decision making. If there is clutter, dustbin, toilet, drainage pit, broom and such unsuitable items in the north-east they contaminate the clarity providing good energies leading to occluded thinking, poor vision, poor financial planning, inviting situations for debt trap. Clear this clutter from North-East and place a figurine of meditative Buddha. Care should be taken to place the Buddha in its complete form and not just the head. A Puja room or meditation room here will also help in clearing your financial vision.

East of South East

This vastu zone is the zone of churning and anxiety. In modern parlance you can say that it is the zone of brain storming. If you bisect the east and south-east direction you get the East of South East (ESE) direction. In ancient times, this was considered to be the ideal direction for butter-making. In modern days this is the ideal direction for placing mixer-grinder. If this direction has vastu defects you will be caught in analysis-paralysis and will not be able to conclude your thoughts. Do not place your work table here also do not have puja room or kitchen fire here. A painting depicting churning of butter is best here. If it is practical you can alternatively place the mixer-grinder here.

South of South West (SSW)

As per Vastu South-South-West is the zone of wasted expenditures. If you sleep in this zone or have the main entrance of the house/office in this direction or of your worktable is in this direction of the office, you will find it difficult to come out from the vicious cycle of mounting debts as it leads to complete disposing of wealth and assets. Applying simple yet powerful vastu rectifications can help you overcome this situation in few months.

North and South East

These two directions of your home or office can be used to improve your financials and thereby indirectly overcoming the mounting debts. North is the direction for Opportunities and South East is the direction for cash flow. Any application of red colour in North creates a vastu defect. Similarly blue in South East contaminates the energies of Cash flow. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava further explains that South East is the direction for fire and blue is the colour of water hence blue in South East causes an elemental imbalance as per Vastu.

Application of these simple Vastu remedies will go a long way in overcoming mounting debts and loans. You will able to make right financial choices and plan your finances better.

(VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)