What comes to your mind when you think of being rich? Money? Luxuries? Well, this might surprise you but the first change you need to make in order to get rich is changing your DEFINITION OF BEING RICH. Richness is not measured by the assets you own or the luxuries you have. Richness is a feeling. It is a mindset. Being rich is about abundance, about having confidence in your abilities, about being grateful for having your needs fulfilled. It’s about having a positive relationship with money.Also Read - Vastu Tips For a Happy Home: 4 Major Factors to Consider While Investing in a New House

You can find thousands of content pieces on the internet regarding the Vastu practices that can help you attract money. However, I strongly believe that richness is in the mind. Once your mindset gets right, you start attracting wealth. Also Read - Vastu For Pooja Room: Simple Vastu Tips to Get the Blessings of Goddess Lakshmi

First things first: Start attaching value to the money. You can do this by offering a prayer every time you receive/give cash. The prayer is as follows: “I have received/given this money with pure love, grace and dedication. I pray and believe that this money will prove beneficial for both the giver and the receiver. I have faith that this money will increase manifold and attract abundance. Thankyou Universe”

Priya The Optimist, director, Moksha Institute of Holistic Sciences shares few Vastu practices for your home which will help you get rich and attract prosperity and abundance: Also Read - Vastu Tips: Practise These 3 Vastu Rituals to Invite Prosperity

Place your lockers in the southwest corner of house. This area ensures stability and attracts financial abundance. You should ensure that the locker/safe doesn’t open towards the west or south direction.

The overhead tanks should never be placed in the southeast or northeast corners of the house as doing so can result in financial pressure. Also, water leakages should be fixed immediately to avoid losses.

The north Vastu zone of the house should not have dustbins, washing machines or mixer grinders. Besides, painting this area blue will attract meaningful opportunities to earn more money.

Placing a Kuber Yantra in the northeast corner of the house removes negativity in the house. Lord Kuber denotes prosperity and affluence and Kuber Yantra ensures good inflow of money & abundance in the house.

“A very special exercise of mine that I would recommend is ‘Arigato In, Arigato Out’ which simply involves saying a heartfelt THANKYOU to the money when it is received and given to someone. This practice will improve your connection with the MONEY ENERGY. Start training your mind and become rich!,” Priya The Optimist concludes.