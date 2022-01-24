One area where the pandemic has had its most impact is education. With two years of online education, the students have suffered a lot. This has been the case with students in elementary schools to post-graduate colleges. Since the examinations of the current session are fast approaching, we asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava if Vastu principles can be used to improve concentration in studies and this article covers the tips and tricks he suggested to our question.Also Read - Vastu Tips to Become Rich: How to Rejig Your Home For a Wealthier Life

Direction for Success in studies

As per Vastushastra, the best direction for studies is the West of South West. Stand at the center of the house with a compass and identify the zone between the West and South West directions. While you are at it, also identify the North-East direction of the house and the East direction.

When you study the quality of knowledge absorbed depends on the concentration in studies which is nothing but continued attention on the topics studied. As per the elemental cycle of five elements, any anti-element or vastu imbalance in west of southwest will cause problems in concentration.

Colours like red, pink, purple, green or orange in West of Southwest cause colour imbalance and adversely affect the concentration of the student. This area of your home should also be free from distractions like television, toys and games. Washing machine, brooms, vacuum cleaners, and mops also cause vastu imbalance in the zone of studies. In such cases the interest of the student shifts from studies to these distractions.

Location of the study room

The study room should be ideally located in the West of South West direction. Since it may not be possible to locate it in West of South West in your house due to space constraints you can locate it in North-East or East directions. In some cases a separate study room may not be possible and so in such cases place the study table in the directions suggested. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava emphasis that even in such cases the West of South West of the house should be free from all anti-elements suggested in the article.

Orientation of the study table

After having identified the location of the study table as per the tenets of vastu the next is to identify the direction one should face while studying for better concentration. In vastu shastra, East and North are considered as source directions. So your child should face either the North or the East direction for better concentration.

The shape of the study table and chair

The study table should be rectangular in shape. Irregular shapes may look attractive to some people but it spoils concentration in studies. If possible, place the table in such a way that the child is not facing a wall. However, that may not be possible for all households and in that case the chair should have a solid back.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests placing a Lord Ganesha figurine on the study table to activate study luck after taking care of the above guidelines.

(VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success by expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)