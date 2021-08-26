Good health is one of the fundamental necessities of life. It is said that Health is Wealth. Truly, all the wealth in the world is not important if the person does not enjoy a healthy life. The health of a human being is also not determined by what he eats but also by what he breaths and what he thinks. The increasing number of psychosomatic cases clearly indicates the importance of proper mental health to have a healthy body.Also Read - Vastu For Home Interiors: 5 Important Tips to Reinforce Positive Vibes in Your Kid's Bedroom

Vastu Science is the study of the effect of the space enclosed by four walls and ceiling upon us. VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava, who is a leading Vastu Consultant and Astrologer in Delhi NCR, states that Vastu energies affect us at all levels of existence; physical, vital, mental, emotional and spiritual. Good Vastu energies which are generated when the building is designed as per the tenets of Vastushastra affect us positively at all five levels while negative Vastu energies due to Vastu defects may cause illness at all these levels. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Home: 7 Vastu Purifying Rituals to Remove Negativity And Welcome Positive Energy Into Your Place

Vastu defects can occur by performing wrong placement, wrong functions or by having wrong colours, shapes and elements in the eight directions. VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava explains that if there is red colour or fire in North East then one or more residents may suffer from headaches or hypertension. A toilet in North East may sometimes cause incidents of a brain haemorrhage. Similarly, an underground water tank in South East of the building can cause illnesses to the ladies of the house especially in the legs and joints and if the main door is between the West and North West of the building then one or more family members may suffer from depression. Also Read - 5 Vastu Tips For House Entrance, Main Door to Boost Positive Energy

Earth energy lines caused due to geopathic stress are another factor that can cause illnesses primarily when someone sleeps on these lines or more so when one sleeps on the intersection of two such lines. These lines are not visible by eyes and require an audit by a Vastu consultant.

In modern structures especially apartments and multi-storied office buildings, it is not generally possible to make structural changes to correct the Vastu defects. Vastu consultants these days use a combination of geometrical shapes, colours, elements, angles, minerals and stones to correct the effects of the Vastu defects. For example, a kitchen in the Northeast can be corrected by using green or in certain situations yellow stone on the kitchen countertop.

VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava cautions that health is a sensitive topic and requires intervention by a competent medical practitioner. Vastu can be used here as a catalyst to good health and in many cases, the reason for the health condition can be due to reasons beyond Vastu.

(VastuAcharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of Corporate leadership experience and having served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success. After working at senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practicing Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697)