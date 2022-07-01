Vastu Tips: One of the key things, we are all concerned about is the safety and security of our present way of life. We can call this protecting our assets, our money, our valuables and most of all our lifestyle. This requires us to watch against getting robbed and being burgled of things that belong to us. Being cheated or robbed is one of the worst things that happen in life. We, therefore, asked Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava whether there are some ways in Vastu, which can implement in our homes, offices and factories to prevent theft and cheating.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 1, Friday: Mince Your Words Gemini, Sagittarius Must Donate Food to The Needy

As per him, if there are frequent thefts and burglary on-premises a proper Vastu analysis from a consultant may be required, however, he still shares some guidelines which we can implement as a preventive measure to a large extent. Also Read - Astrology Prediction For People Born on Monday: Check Career Advice And Success Tip if Monday is Your Day

As per Vastu shastra, the first thing to be seen is the location of the main door. If the main door is in the South-east on the eastern wall, that can attract cheats and burglary in your life. A qualified Vastu consultant will be able to find out if that is the case and suggest ways to neutralize the defect. The eighth division on the eastern side is what we have to look for. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 30, Thursday: Luck Will Favour These 3 Zodiac Signs

Primarily the southeast of the house, factory or offices is a sensitive zone which causes sudden accidents and thefts when there is a Vastu defect present here. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests that you look at this zone very carefully. If there are blue, black or water elements present here it disturbs the Vastu of this zone and can cause thefts and cheating.

Many times, the servants of the house themselves, are involved, directly or indirectly, in such theft or burglary. If such is the case check if the domestic help’s room is the southwest of the house. Try to relocate their room to a different direction, preferably in the northwest of the building.

After looking at the main door location, south-east, and south-west, check if you have placed your valuables in the North-west of the house. If that is the case, try to re-locate it to North or South-west.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava cautions that you do not use Vastu principles as a substitute for theft prevention technologies like CCTV, door locks, or burglar alarm systems. If you can afford them please secure your premises sufficiently.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava is the only Vastu Consultant in the world with more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience and has served more than 400 business owners on their paths to success with expertise in Vastu and Astrology. After working in senior leadership roles in Bharti Airtel, Reliance and MTS, he is now practising Vastu, Geopathic Stress corrections and Astrology full time. He can be reached at +91 9136001697