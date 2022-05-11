Vastu tips: Often known as the queen of herbs, the tulsi plant has several medical benefits and is commonly found in Indian homes since it is considered sacred by Hindus. This plant, often known as basil, is used to treat a wide variety of seasonal illnesses, including the common cold, flu, and cough. According to Vastu, keeping a tulsi plant at home brings harmony and happiness to the family and avoid financial related problems.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Money: 8 Things You Shouldn't do After Taking Bath to Avoid Loss of Wealth

Benefits of keeping tulsi plant at home:

Healthier Home: Having this plant at home helps to purify the air.The tulsi plant is believed to absorb poisonous chemicals from the air and it emits a nice aroma that keeps the environment fresh. Also Read - Vastu Tips To Get Rid of Negative Energies, Explained by Expert | Watch Video

Prevents Negative Energy: Apart from its therapeutic characteristics, Tulsi plants aid in the reduction of stress. By planting a Tulsi plant at home, negative energy is destroyed and positive energy increases. It is a good treatment for preventing misfortunes from entering the house as well as for curing health problems. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Placing Temple at Home: Tips for Mandir Sthapana And Consequences of Wrong Direction

Prosperity: Tulsi plant is considered to bring good luck to home and avoid money-related problems as well. Having a tulsi plant is beneficial to the family’s financial situation.

Safeguards Family: The presence of a Tulsi plant in the home is beneficial to the family’s protection since it shields them from evil eyes and other forms of black magic.

Strengthen’s Family bond: Having a Tulsi plant in the house is beneficial to the family since it strengthens the bonds between family members and allows them to enjoy one other’s company.

Where to keep Tulsi Plant at home?

While the greatest place for the plant is towards the east, it can also be placed in the north or north-east on the balcony or near a window. Also, make sure there is enough light near the plant. Brooms, shoes, and garbage dustbins should not be placed near the plant as it gives negative effects to the environment. Make sure the environment around the plant is clean and tidy. Also, keep a dry plant out of the house because it attracts negative energy.

A Tulsi chaura can also be kept in the house, a four-sided cement structure for raising the sacred Tulsi plant. According to Vastu Shastra, the Tulsi chaura structure should be placed on the northeast corner of your balcony or outdoor space. To place tulsi in the mandir, use materials like wood or marble. Always make sure that the location is clean and receives sufficient sunlight. A ghee lamp can be placed near the plant.

When are you planning to buy Tulsi plant for your house?