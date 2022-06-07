We make various efforts to maintain positive energy in home, out of them planting a money plant sapling is one of the most prominent efforts. There is such a belief among Indians that planting money plant brings prosperity as well as better fortune in family. According to Vastu, It also eliminates harmful contaminants from air and purifies the environment . This is the reason that most of the people plant money plant in their balcony or courtyard of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, If the money plant is placed in the wrong direction, it can have the opposite effect and also lead negative energies in the family. Through this article, we will tell you in which direction is it right to place money plant and if it is not planted properly then what can be its disadvantages.Also Read - 10 Vastu Tips to Remember When Placing Mirrors in Your Home

In which direction to place money plant?

Money plants should never be placed in the north-east direction, according to Vastu Shastra. In fact, the north-east is thought to be the most negative direction. Planting a money plant in this direction will almost certainly backfire. Along with money, money plant brings warmth in relationships. As a result, placing it in east-west direction might produce conflict between spouses. Also Read - Under Financial Debt? Try These Vastu Remedies to Improve Your Monetary Condition

Always prune withered leaves

Never let the money plant wither, as it is always considered good to keep it green. For this keep watering it daily. If the leaves wither, prune them off immediately. Withering leaves have a negative effect. Apart from this, it is also important to keep in mind that never spread the vines of money plant on the ground. This can lead to negativity energies as well as dull environment in homes. Also Read - Vastu For Bedroom: 7 Useful Tips and Remedies to Boost Positive Energy

Is it right to set up a money plant outside the house?

Money plant should never be planted outside the house. Planting money plant indoors have huge advantages. However, it is important to plant the plant in the right direction. Do not let there be dirt around the money plant, always keep the environment clean.

Where is the right place to put money plant?

As mentioned, South-East direction is considered best for planting a money plant. Planting it in this direction brings happiness and prosperity. The biggest advantage of money plant is that it can easily be placed anywhere in the home or courtyard. It can also be planted only in water and its maintenance does not require much effort. Keep in mind that the money plant should be kept in such a place where there is less sunlight.