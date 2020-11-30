Munisha Khatwani is back with a weekly birthday prediction. She tells you how you can make your birthday week a memorable one and what all you can expect from stars on your special day of the year. As per tarot cards, ladies/girls celebrating their birthdays this week have some good news coming. They will be quite calculative and shrewd this week as far as work matters are concerned. Young people whose birthday is falling this week will get good growth in career and finance but they need to control their anger. Watch the video for the complete tarot prediction. Also Read - Watch: Weekly Tarot Reading by Munisha Khatwani | NOV 30 to Dec 6, 2020