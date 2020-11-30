Munisha Khatwani is once again back to tell you what all this week has in store for you and what’s special going to happen with you as per your zodiac sign. She says people belonging to Aries sun sign need to be a little alert this week as someone known to them can cheat them. Also, for Aries, it’s time to do some introspection. On the other hand, Taureans need to do some extra hard work to reach a set goal. Whereas, Geminis can expect something good and positive from their lives. Watch the video for the complete tarot prediction. Also Read - Weekly Tarot Reading by Munisha Khatwani: Here is What This Week Has For You | NOV 23 to Nov 29