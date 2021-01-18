The year 2021 has been a year of hope after an unprecedented and uncertain 2020. The year began on a high note for some, but for some, remained disappointing for many. As we step into a new week, astrologer Ritu Kapoor is here to predict the week for you. Kapoor says that Jan 18- Jan 24 is going to be a difficult week for Aries, Scorpio, and Capricorn. Dig in and read your horoscope prediction for this week to know what the stars have in store for you. Also Read - Weekly Astrological Prediction From Jan 11-Jan 17: Best Week For Taurus, Gemini And Pisces

FINANCES: money does not come easily yet it is planted and plundered just the same. Each buck is a seed. Some grow where they land, some blow away. Hard work is needed.

ROMANCE: you might feel an intense emotion of love and passion for someone new who comes into your life unexpectedly. Fresh energy and love open your heart chakra for the better.

HEALTH: Your health appears fine, but attention is needed regarding your heart, undergo some tests & meditation.

TAURUS

FINANCES: Your business is approved. Your company turns a substantial profit and you and your partner reward yourselves with a trip. Make sure you sock some of the profits away or pour them back into the company.

ROMANCE: A soul mate appears in your life through a blind date or casual meetings while you’re out with friends. You share the same spiritual ideals and seem to mesh on every other level as well. A vacation with your significant other is indicated, someplace exotic and foreign that may involve travel by water.

HEALTH: The news is good. Your blood pressure is exactly where it should be for your age and body size, your cholesterol is fine, your pregnancy progresses well.

GEMINI

FINANCES: You keep adding new ideas in an attempt to improve the quality of the work. Ultimately you may need to enlist the aid of others to help you complete the project.

ROMANCE: Personal relationship mature. You and your partner resolve past problems and differences and achieve a new level of intimacy and loyalty. You may purchase a home together or renovate the place where you live now.

HEALTH: You may need to undergo medical tests. Your doctor is a top person in his/her field, someone who inspires total confidence.

CANCER

FINANCES: Watch over your assets! Saving, investments, money market funds, Insurances policies, and retirement plans are all favored. You might want to start following the commodities exchange. An account you opened in the past is about to produce a yield.

ROMANCE: You will meet someone who you will really be able to talk to; communication will be open and frank, with no ulterior motives or complications on either part. This will be with some who is single, or ready to become single for you and your new relationship will be very positive and constructive, you may find an apartment together or even start a family.

HEALTH: Pregnancy is a distinct possibility. If you are already pregnant, expect an easy nine months.

LEO

FINANCES: You are blessed with happiness, fulfillment, and well-being. A time of glory, gain, and riches comes unexpectedly after all the monumental efforts you have made in the past.

ROMANCE: Balance in relationships and stability in professional ventures can be achieved at this point. Beware of an older woman who interferes in personal matters.

HEALTH: Health and energy need to be conserved as you have too much to do this week. It’s important to spend time by yourself and meditate in natural surroundings after a busy day spent with people in the multifarious activity. Witnessing the drama of life from a higher viewpoint give s you fresh insight.

VIRGO

FINANCES: Unexpected sales for some. You may be offered a promotion or a raise only to discover that you prefer to move on to something entirely new and different. You opt for an extended leave or a long vacation.

ROMANCE: Personal relationships undergo change don’t take any decisions impulsively. The good time period for those who are single to find a suitable match.

HEALTH: You may have to deal with ailments you’ve had before. But you’re better equipped now to cope and through belief work, you achieve a period of physical and mental well-being.

LIBRA

FINANCES: Put your financial resources to work in a way that allows them to grow. Compute your net worth. Channel funds into accounts that produce higher yields. Refinances debts loads at more favorable interest rates. Turn a hobby of yours into a money-maker.

ROMANCE: take time to go ahead in a new relationship carefully you may regret being impulsive with the new person in your life.

HEALTH: Reflect and regain your power of self -healing. Meditation at this time will help you manifest good health with traditional medicine help.

SCORPIO

FINANCES: Loss of capital or income is possible. Your company downsizes. Your stocks drop. You have trouble paying your bills or making ends meet.

ROMANCE: You end the relationship that you have long since outgrown but have been afraid to leave. Letting go of the familiar may be extremely painful, but it helps you clarify what you’re looking for in a partner. In the end, you find a happier, more fulfilling union.

HEALTH: small recurrent problems irritate you mentally and physically. You need to reconnect to your inner self to balance out your energy and your chakras.

SAGITTARIUS

FINANCES: The market is guaranteed only to fluctuate. Sometimes it’s a bull and sometimes it’s a bear. You get by on a wing and a prayer. Deposits accounts, savings bonds, and government securities round out your portfolio and create a reserve.

ROMANCE: The relationship may not be forever, but it will be good to you and for you…for as long as it lasts. There is a good possibility you will “get lucky” this weekend. Your love life spices up when the season changes. You may be lucky with love.

HEALTH: Suppressed emotions and resistance to change cause emotional and mental imbalances. Be flexible, stretch, move, exercise routine. Get rid of outdated eating habits. Do some research, sample nutritional advances, and then decide what’s best for you.

CAPRICORN

FINANCES: Growth is seen in small businesses earnings might come slowly but will be steady. The good time period to take a risk for investments. Dividends pay off well.

ROMANCE: You feel suffocated in your present relationship. You meet a stranger whom you get attracted to, but choose wisely.

HEALTH: listen to your body movement and dancing will rejuvenate you. Take measure to improve your flexibility.

AQUARIUS

FINANCES: New opportunities come up and give a boost to your current financial position with some extra cash you help people around you.

ROMANCE: Fulfilled in your personal relations, you feel happy and secure in the embrace of your family and the people you love the most.

HEALTH: You may have to deal with ailments you’ve had before. But you’re better equipped now to cope and through belief work, you achieve a period of physical and mental well-being. You’re so pleased with the results of your medical checkup; you decide to follow it up with a sensible new diet and exercise plan.

PISCES

FINANCES: This is a time for planning future actions. You should make good use of the present opportunities and seek fulfillment of those you had left unfulfilled earlier.

ROMANCE: Dissatisfaction, disillusion or hurt feelings spell trouble in an ongoing relationship. Take time to focus specifically on what’s bothering you and try to talk about it with your significant other. If there’s no one special in your life right now, it’s not any of them. Remove your blinder.

HEALTH: A psychological, minister, spiritual healer or psychic can probably provide more help than a physician.