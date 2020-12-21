Celebrity tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani is back to tell you how this week (December 21-December 27) is going to be for you. Well, the New Year is ahead and people are also celebrating Christmas this week… while the holiday spirit stays intact, it might be just the right time for you to trust your stars and see what the universe has to offer to you. Here’s what Khatwani has to say about Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and Leo. Watch the entire video to see what the stars have in store for you! Also Read - Astrology Birthday Prediction For Week Dec 14-Dec 20: What Your Tarot Card Says For Your Special Day

Aries: Listen to your heart and come forth with your emotions, express yourself. There may be a lot of pressure at work, but you have to first concentrate on your health. You will be going forward and there are positive vibes around. Also Read - Horoscope Dec 14, 2020-Dec 20, 2020: Munisha Khatwani Makes Weekly Astrology Predictions About These Zodiac Signs

Taurus: Be careful about your personal life, don’t think of it a lot. Your mind is blocked and there are negative thoughts around. Do meditation or puja or something that makes you feel at peace. A practical new beginning awaits you as something is also going to end. Also Read - Horoscope December 2, 2020, Tuesday: Leo, Aries, Pisces, And Aquarius Need to be More Attentive Today

Gemini: There’s confusion around and there’s indecision regarding finances or your professional life. Don’t confront people or get into situations where you have to give clarifications. It is time to use your judgment and be more alert. You might have a moment of a strong realisation. There’s some celebration on your way.

Cancer: There’s confusion your way. You will remain indecisive or will feel bullied. However, there are some changes that are going to happen. You might have to make some sacrifices. You are looking for a quick and positive result in life, you’ll have to wait.

Leo: Introspect your life and analyse your decisions. This could be just not the right time to make those decisions in life. It’s a good week for women in matters of finances or profession. Something is going to begin for you. Reconsider your decision and weighs the pros and cons.