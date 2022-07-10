Weekly Horoscope Prediction, July 10 to July 16: Looking forward to a new week? A new week calls for new beginnings, new goals and new motivation. Wondering what’s in store for you in the coming week, we’ve covered, astrologer, gemologist and valuer of jewellery Pankaj Khanna predicts the week for you. Read on.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 10, Sunday: Aries Must Invest in Business Wisely, Librans Should Avoid Buying a New House

Aries:

Both professional activities and family life will show the results of the efforts you have been making and you can make life a lot easier now. Hard work does pay dividends. For you, these will be rest, relaxation, and joy in personal interactions and in family life. Don't let go completely as things could easily slide downhill.

Taurus:

A tremendous boost in energy and enthusiasm has you working hard, making things happen. You concentrate on building up your own self-esteem, balance, and mental equipoise. You will be busy on the personal front, too and tact and charm again stand you in good stead. At the same time, you will have to protect your right, and your space.

Gemini:

A demanding period lies ahead of you— demands on your time, effort, attention, and purse strings. Expenses will be huge, indeed, and also your responsibilities. You could also need to spend on extended family and kin or perhaps give out soft loans to help them tide over.

Cancer:

You are in a very cheerful, positive, forward-looking frame of mind. You do a major overhaul of your clothes, appearances, assets, and attitudes. Optimism and great faith in yourself make you feel much brighter and also help you make the right decisions and right moves.

Leo:

You will widen the scope of your activities, build new relationships, and strengthen and revitalize existing ones. All kinds of partnerships are favoured. Personal interactions will be closer and more meaningful. At the professional level ties up leading to mutual gain in the future will be developing now.

Virgo

You make some necessary changes and they bring welcome results. But all changes, efforts, and even results will centre around one thing–to generate income. Money is totally the focus to cope with all the expenditures you need to incur.

Libra

You find things finally going your way. You’re so full of confidence and optimism that it could border on daring. You realize that decisions taken now will have a major impact on the way your life will shape in the future. You also realize the value of polishing up and enhancing your image—in your own eyes as well as in others.

Scorpio

Your true potential shows a flowering that is beautiful to behold—both professionally in terms of work, efficiency and therefore results and in relationships of all kinds. It makes for great warmth, caring and sharing and above all love.

Sagittarius

The value and importance of relationships will be your major concern. These will not only encompass the ties of family, domesticity and kinship but with different people and different levels too. It will make for some fine interactions and also help you realize your true potential—at work, as a communicator, and as a friend. The problems of others will be dealt with sympathetically. You grow in stature.

Capricorn

Lots of activity, lots of fun but also lots of spending some ups this week. Both professional interactions and a huge amount of socializing are definite. Some upgrading and streamlining of the office to add to the quality of life and to your efficiency and performance. You’re moving ahead now.

Aquarius

Goals and targets and the effort and sheer hard work needed to achieve them are on your mind. Success in money matters is likely also some improvement of the home. Domestic squabbles will also be resolved and solved amicably. Some outing is also on cards.

Pisces

The money scene will continue to be good. What you’ll need to ensure is that your working relationships, particularly with bosses/ superiors are equally good. Tact and social finesse will be good weapons. You will need to have a degree of smoothness, tact and charm to do it well. And you do it with great verve and style.

