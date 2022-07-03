Weekly Astrological Prediction, July 3 to July 9: Looking forward to a new week? A new week calls for new beginnings, new goals and new motivation. Wondering what’s in store for you in the coming week, we’ve covered, astrologer, gemologist and valuer of jewellery Pankaj Khanna predicts the week for you. Read on.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 3, Sunday: Aries Will Benefit in Business, Leo Must Spend Some Time With Their Friends

Aries

A difficult waiting period is over. In this week, communication will be the key and you discover that you have the intellect and originality to create a project your way. You’ll discover a new audience, which will help make your dreams a reality. As for love, you will have the courage to say yes to an adventurous change. Just be careful your lover doesn’t try to take total control. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 2, Saturday: Cancerians Must Work on Their Fickleness, Librans Will be Healthier Than Before

Taurus

You will experience a drive now to improve your position and place in the world. Energy and force are bestowed upon you during this period. You should use this power in a creative and constructive way. Also Read - Vastu Tips to Protect Yourself From Cheating And Theft

Gemini

Hold fire if you’re supposed to sign an agreement or contract because things could easily go haywire. You might find that you’ve agreed to something that you don’t want, the whole process could turn into a pain in the neck or you could change your mind when it’s too late to do anything about it. So make your excuses for the time being – it will be worth it

Cancer

It won’t be long before you start to feel bored with life unless you can distract yourself – you’re switching from one activity to another. Ideally, you should keep yourself amused by doing something that’s unusual or challenging, otherwise, you’ll be tempted to stir up trouble just to see what happens next! Even though you know that’s a bad idea, you won’t be able to resist unless you’ve got something better to do with your time.

Leo

You shall give quality time loving care and attention to the home and family. You are generous, caring, loving and lots of fun to be with. You seek to share your material success with your loved ones. Be conscious and discerning with what you eat and you may find that any health problems may take a back seat or even begin to solve themselves

Virgo

You must trust your own instincts in professional matters as well as personal affairs. There are greater chances that obstacles could be washed away in an ongoing project. Discussions about your future plans ought to be quite inspiring, but be sure to spend some intimate time with your mate.

Libra

Don’t be critical or overly opinionated with dislikes; it could cause disapproval and unwanted opposition. Focus your efforts on details, and keep to yourself in order to finish your work. Do not let them in on your plans if you want things to run smoothly. You may win favours if you present your ideas and include your family.

Scorpio

Budget confines entice rebellion, whilst the lust factor is off the scale. Be methodical in your approach to the complete package, including the mundane tasks attached to your projects and relationships.

Sagittarius

This will be a week in which you will need to broaden your horizons to make the most of your efforts. A little study or the uncovering of interesting facts will contribute. Connection with those who have travelled or have a broad experience of life will benefit. Try a new kind of cuisine. Enjoy a film or an exotic novel. Get out into the fresh air and the ‘wide open’ spaces

Capricorn

Work and career matters are a lot more positive now than they have been recent. You can make a good impression on your peers by keeping your nose to the grindstone. You may feel some pressure but try not to make judgments just yet. In romance, there’s a conflict between your heart and mind as you try to move to a higher level

Aquarius

You can expect progress in your more practical endeavours, Concentrate on these, as others may try to push you into spending far too much money, more than you can afford. Being too close to a problem makes it difficult to properly assess the situation. Health issues come to the fore. In romance, you could slow down a bit due to other pressures

Pisces

Don’t make accusations unless you are completely sure that you are correct. Go on business trips if at all possible. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Your domestic scene could continue to be in an uproar.

(Pankaj Khanna has been in this profession for over 31 years and has catered to a diverse clientele from different economic, social, religious and regional strata. As the Founder and Managing Director of Khanna Gems Private Limited, Pankaj is committed to delivering accurate astrological solutions and comprehensive gem consultation to customers on its online and offline platforms.)