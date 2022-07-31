Weekly Horoscope Prediction, July 31 to August 6: Looking forward to a new week? A new week calls for new beginnings, new goals and new motivation. Wondering what’s in store for you in the coming week, we’ve covered, astrologer, gemologist and valuer of jewellery Pankaj Khanna predicts the week for you.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 31, Sunday: Aquarius Will be Busy With Auspicious Work, Pisces Must Take Care of Their Health

ARIES

Activities involving intellectual pursuits or anything that stimulates the mind are indicated. Just up your alley! Impulsive purchase are a waste of time and money, as you could be short of money at a time when you have already made a commitment. This is an excellent time to reveal your love for someone

TAURUS

The way you handle things should give your confidence a boost. It's a favourable period, so you can develop a harmonious discussion over hard issues, thank heavens. News from afar relieves some aggravating concerns.

GEMINI

Try not to shift back and forth several times with your plans this week. You are likely to focus on everything from minor repairs to family obligations. Demands from your spouse may spoil the charm of this potentially fun period

CANCER

Business meetings will underline your accomplishments and keep you busy. Place your priorities first and let domestic responsibilities take a back seat. Get-togethers will prove exciting and productive and meeting with loved ones is especially enjoyable. This week your sweetheart can bowl you over with oodles of magnetic charm

LEO

A short trip and cultural interests could be foremost in your mind . A slight shift of attitudes will be a turn-on for your partner, so make the shift. You need more attention than usual in your love life. Work pressures put a damper on your sense of fun.

VIRGO

Creative pursuits take hours of work, but the rewards somehow seem to elude you. Other people certainly know how to take up your time! An influential figure can pay you a compliment and a communication or meeting should bring productive results. Passion speaks in silence through the eyes of your beloved

LIBRA

The accent is on wrapping up loose ends at work. Fortunately you have the right combination of self-confidence and charisma. Your plans may include improvement in living arrangements. Reading your beloved’s mind may be harder than usual, so your trademark charm will win through

SCORPIO

Your competence and skills are accentuated, so rather than allowing power struggles to develop, you will do best by working from the basics. Your sense of what would be most effective for all concerned will prove helpful. Start-ups could take longer than expected. It’s just the time for checking out the dating pool.

SAGITTARIUS

While you may feel a sense of comfort at work, beware of the odd surprise. A responsible attitude and time management will finish a task on time. Take things one step at a time. You’ll be more magnetic than ever and mesmerise your mate with your charisma

CAPRICORN

Changes to your routine may be happening without you realising it. There may be a plot brewing to lead your work off track. Your friend or a partner can help you, but you have to step forward and ask for help. You may be in the mood to do something crazy just to create fireworks

AQUARIUS

Someone is making an effort to outperform you, but chances are good that you can see right through their games. This is an agreeable time to analyse your financial security and other related issues. Remember that too much enthusiasm could lead you to overspend.

PISCES

You could have a lucky break where money is concerned but don’t mix work with pleasure. This is the time to surround yourself with as many people as possible. Compliments will feed your ego, but you could still be detached. Well-deserved rewards are in store for you in the field of romance