Weekly Numerology Prediction, April 10 to April 16: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what's in store for you this week. Read on!

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

The best part about working with a team is that work allocation makes tasks easier and enjoyable. You might slowly know the benefits of working together & realizing that when all play their part well then there is less to worry, and things just get done without friction. Try to share your secrets with loved ones, and be there with them when they want to share theirs. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Numerologist Predicts Alia 'Kapoor' Will Bring More Luck to the Marriage

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

The week ahead may be hectic & tiring as far as physical activity is concerned. Relationships could also be the highlight this week making you feel privileged and blessed for being surrounded by likeminded people. Try to keep your intellectual dispositions liberal and you might be able to take some important decisions concerning your career or future.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

All the planning and desires developing in your mind since the last few days might just die off leaving you with a sense of restlessness and anxiety. You may also need to be tolerant while dealing with financial matters or you might probably lead yourself in to unnecessary trouble. Loved ones would provide the much needed support and encouragement for you to sail through smoothly.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Watch, where you say what and when. People could probably misinterpret your words, and use them for their advantage. Keep your temper in control even if you know the intentions of people, as anger might probably not be the solution to every problem in life. Utilize your internal energies at the right time and the results might be in your favor. Financial issues would be taken care of.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

People expecting favors from their colleagues or friends could have to face some kind of disappointments in that area. Your efforts to take people along the journey you planning to embark may not get fulfilled completely. You probably also know that the process will not be easier, and this helps you to take things positively. Loved ones shall support your endeavors, and provide relief from stress.

Lucky Days: Thursday & Friday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Intuitions that might have probably guided you in the past might probably not work this time around. Try to be extra practical and weigh out the pros and cons carefully before committing yourself. Personal matters or issues might get resolved by the end of the week. Avoid being too sarcastic about the actions of others and look at things in a positive framework.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

In normal circumstances you may not have been as impulsive about the future as you might probably be sometimes be during the course of this week. Someone is watching the steps that you’re taking, and forming a judgment. Avoid being anxious about the situation, and do what you feel is probably the most sensible thing to do. Be less demanding about stretching your limits.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Professionally, things may be in a transition stage, confusing you about the actions that you want to take, but cannot looking at the situation. Avoid thinking too much about what can be done, and do things that are possible for the need of the hour. Money matters seem likely to get back on track granting you relief & peace of mind to concentrate on other aspects in life.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Your eagerness to complete tasks, and get to the end result faster might put you into trouble during the first half of the week. Try to be patient with your dealings, and evaluate each & every action carefully. There is no harm in delaying things than to regret once the action has been taken. Be calm and your struggle might not go vain. Wait for the appropriate time to take a decision.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.