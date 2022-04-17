Weekly Numerology Prediction, April 17 to April 23: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Horoscope: These Zodiac Signs To Get Special Blessings of Lord Hanuman

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Rebellion to every rule in life probably may not work out well every time. Try to be articulate about your feelings, and find a middle path to coexist in harmony with others; you can't always be right. Colleagues might provide encouragement, as well as motivation to take up new projects that could be a bit risky to initially invest in. People planning to take their relationship ahead might be able to do so this week.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Insecurities sometimes could be a blessing in disguise. It would help you to carefully prioritize things that need to be taken care of for the future to be bright. Avoid taking for granted people or situations, as there may be hidden clues that’ll assist you in implementing your plans. People would appreciate you for your farsightedness and constructive use of energy.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You might be consciously thinking about taking an alternative path in life to get more peace of mind. Try to sort out all the misunderstandings that exist before you move ahead in a different league. You may at times need to work harder to prove yourself, but the assurance that the results would be in your favour, keeps you going. Try to network with people who support your ideas, and understand you.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Social events in the family may probably keep you occupied throughout the week. You may also get an opportunity to connect with like-minded people and do or start something together. Professionally things would be within your reach, and easier to achieve. Your resourcefulness may come in hand, and help you out of difficult & awkward situations effectively.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

You need to control your impulsiveness and try to keep your ideas to yourself at work, particularly in front of your seniors. Spill the beans only at the right time to get the most effective results. Loved ones may complain of your indecisiveness, but you probably know the reason behind it, and are working towards sorting it out too; try not to get deterred by negative comments or opinions.

Lucky Days: Thursday & Saturday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You might suddenly feel alienated from worldly pleasures and materialistic objects. However, this might make you lose control of your reasoning abilities and indulge in idle actions. Be logical about the current circumstances and avoid creating a fuss out of little things. People in a relationship might be able to reach a point of conclusion for the progress of their relationship & its future.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Financial situations could show improvement by the end of the week. However, your impatience & anxiety might land you in trouble if not curtailed at the right time. If you are not getting the solutions to your problems then you need to change the way you ask questions or maybe a change in perspective is all you need. Try to focus on making things work more for yourself than anyone else.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Friends, relatives, cousins, colleagues, strangers- all seem to be in praise of your capabilities & skills. Personally, also things might settle down, giving you more space for yourself & freedom to do things the way you want to. However, be cautious as far as work is concerned. There may be small hurdles in the form of situations or people that you’d need to deal with.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Colleagues at work might be the cause of your annoyance or anger. Avoid getting into an unnecessary conversation that’ll lead to debates, and make things unpleasant to handle. Try to be flexible, and you might realize that you have more options than you had ever thought of. Money matters could cause stress, but you’ll be able to smoothen it out with your innovative ideas.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

