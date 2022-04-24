Weekly Numerology Prediction, April 24 to May 1: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 24, Sunday: Monetary Benefit Awaits Pisces; Aries - Taurus Should Take Care of Health

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Your helpful nature and compassion for understanding the opposite person's situation would help you build new relationships. However, boredom might creep-in soon making you seek new ways of communication & networking. Avoid being too idealistic about certain relationships in life, and accept things the way are. People may also agree with your altered approach.

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday & Friday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

You might positively be able to redefine certain relationships in your life and this will give you your desired peace of mind. Old friends shall also get in touch with you, and this would give you a lot of joy. Colleagues could try to undermine your efforts at work. Nevertheless, seniors would see through things, and accord you the appreciation that you deserve.

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday & Friday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Creative people would come across individuals who’ll be able to propel their dreams, and serve as a catalyst in realizing their aim in life. Be objective in judging people in their times of distress or hardships. Try to tolerate their extreme reactions if the need arises. Decide, analyze, and then only move ahead. This might minimize your chances of criticism.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

People planning to start off with their business or entrepreneurial activities may find an outlet for their dreams. Try to keep your focus at one goal, and you’ll be able to accomplish things at a faster rate than before. Family life would go on smoothly, and relationships could flourish. Singles might also come across someone interesting in their life.

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday & Friday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Sometimes tests or trials bring out the hidden capabilities, allowing one to stretch ones limits to boundaries one might probably not be aware of. Avoid getting away from challenges in life and learn to take some risks. These might not only assist you in putting into perspective many things but also help you overcome your inhibitions. Spend time with loved ones to relax tensed nerves.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Experiences in life would sometimes need to be pulled out from the past to be able to get a better insight in to ongoing projects. Be open with your communication strategies in order to gain the advice of colleagues as well as your seniors at work. Friends might also chip in and provide some interesting opinion that might be useful for your benefit. Loved ones might also encourage your enterprises.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

You probably are more productive when there is less of stress & little competition. Professionally there may not be any complications that you need to deal with, but personal disagreements might affect your output. Try to ignore things that may irritate you or make you negative. Look at the bright side of the circumstances, and move ahead with conviction.

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday & Friday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Life looks a bit more structured & in sync than it probably was a few weeks back. There might probably be clarity as far as professional matters are concerned. However, personal matters need to be given some time before one actually see’s things in a more definite arrangement. Financial issues may also get settled, probably permitting you more cash on hand to spend.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

It could be the right time to celebrate your relationships in life. Rejoice in the support and faith people have in you and your capabilities. Try not to take people for granted. Look at the situation from a positive angle, and you shall be able to find a new meaning in the same. Professional projects might keep you occupied towards the latter part of the week, and this would affect your personal life whether you like it or not.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday