Weekly Numerology Prediction, August 15 to August 21: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what's in store for you this week. Read on:

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

You easily earn the trust of people through your sincerity and hard work. But try not to let your stubbornness affect these relationships. Be a little flexible in your approach to certain situations and act according to the circumstances. There are chances of travel at the weekends. You might also receive appreciation from your superiors for the help that you provide to your colleagues at work. Also Read - Shukra Gochar 2022: What is Venus Transit, Why THESE Zodiac Signs Need to be Careful, And Remedies to Calm Venus

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Your introspective nature is probably making you feel a little gloomy about the current situation at work. There may be chances of improvement towards the end of the week, which would instil hope in you. However, try not to take things lightly and understand the seriousness of the situation. Loved ones will lend their support and help you cope with all the ups and downs.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

The week might turn out to be beneficial for you on the domestic front. Family matters, which were pending for a long time may get sorted out, giving you mental peace and satisfaction. Try and communicate more with people on the work front and you’ll be able to achieve the desired results in a short time span. Work that may have gotten stuck due to finances has chances of being initiated again.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

You probably like to play the jack-of-all-trades role very much and want to learn new things in life. This ability could help you to widen your existing horizons at work and prove instrumental in your career path. Try and keep your mood swings to yourself and not display them to your loved ones. This tactic may prove in your favour and help you come closer to your loved ones.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

If there are important decisions to be taken involving financial matters, then try to postpone them a bit. Sometimes it is better to calculate the risk, arrive at a conclusion and not take trivial things for granted. Listen carefully to those people’ who think about your benefit. The same, if implemented, can be useful. Nevertheless scrutinize every aspect minutely before you chalk down anything.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Monday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

The week looks positive and could spring up pleasant surprises for you. People experiencing health problems may be able to see some progress in their situation. Nonetheless, practice appropriate caution and try to improve your mental well-being along with physical fitness. Go a bit slow with your expenses and spend on things which are important. Also, try not to showcase or be pompous about your financial status.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

People in relationships seem likely to go through a rough phase this week. Sometimes it’s beneficial to practice diplomacy even where personal relations are concerned. Your considerate nature would come to your rescue to bridge the gap that has been created between you and your loved ones. There are chances of receiving important information at work which may come in handy in the future.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You probably are in high spirits as the tasks which were pending for a long time have been accomplished. On the professional front, the week might be a little hectic and demand more attention than your personal life. It would be a wise decision to start planning your future and prioritize your goals in life. Try to sort out any pending issues that you may have with your loved ones.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

You probably want to rush ahead and fulfil all your ambitions. There is hard work involved in it and you might leave no stone unturned to get to the finish line. However, there are chances of experiencing a sudden break in the middle of the week. Keep moving at your pace and things would take momentum in the end. Try and keep a close watch on your financial issues to avoid confusion in the future.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.