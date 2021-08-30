Weekly Numerology Prediction: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Janmashtami Horoscope, August 30: Lord Krishna's Birthday Will be Lucky For Virgo, Scorpio And Pisces

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th in any month}

Everything might look as if it’s going haywire & your planning is probably failing. But sometimes it is wise to wait and watch the outcome before trying to mend things. Avoid thinking too hard about tomorrow or you’ll not be able to enjoy the present. People looking for a partner may be able to understand their likes and dislikes better with the help of friends and family. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 29, Sunday: Property-Related Issues Will Bother Pisces And Capricorn

Lucky Days: Wednesday (1st) & Thursday (2nd).

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

You may not have accomplished as much as you originally had thought of. However, every little bit is an improvement & a step to climb the ladder upwards. Your clarity of vision can probably aid you in giving an insight into the future. Your goals could suddenly seem very trivial compared to the sincerity that you possess & the belief you may have in yourself.

Lucky Days: Wednesday (1st) & Thursday (2nd).

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Sometimes destiny plays strange tricks to confuse us, and thus tests our abilities. Avoid being overconfident about the results of your efforts, and try to maintain a coherent method to resolve things. Observe things calmly for a few days before zeroing on a decision. The financial situation might get better towards the end of the week, allowing you the liberty to work without stress.

Lucky Days: Monday (30th) & Friday (3rd).

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, and 31st in any month}

Your self-confidence level will be at an all-time high, helping you translate your vision into actions & results. In fact, the security within yourself might drive you to make a few changes in the way people perceive you as an individual.

However, be careful with the way you treat your subordinates as they may feel neglected or unwanted in your newfound enthusiasm.

Lucky Days: Wednesday (1st) & Thursday (2nd).

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th, and 23rd in any month}

Life is probably getting to be a little more interesting at the work place due to the challenges that you are about to face. There would be people standing against you for no reason, but there are more people vouching for your capabilities than you probably know of. Keep your mind void of any doubts or apprehensions, and leave things to the almighty to sort out.

Lucky Days: Sunday (5th).

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You may need to mend your ways at work and be a bit more tactful on the way people perceive you. Try to measure your performance and improvise on the mistakes that you would’ve committed while making decisions. People in the family would support your confidence & trust. Remember that a stitch in time saves nine, and thus implement actions at the right time for advantageous results.

Lucky Days: Monday (30th) & Friday (3rd).

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

The week ahead looks promising for people in the fields of arts & crafts. They’ll find some takers for their revolutionary ideas and concepts. They might also get a chance to upgrade their skills & be better equipped with technology. However, work could get a little hectic towards the end of the week. Keep a tab on your health issues or you’ll end up facing unforeseen problems.

Lucky Days: Wednesday (1st) & Thursday (2nd).

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You may need to be a bit realistic with your approach as far as personal relationships are concerned. Working people should try & not aim for things, which is not be in their purview. Try to keep a low profile, however, assert your decisions where need be. You’ll see that people will follow you if you show them your conviction and dedication to turn things around for the better.

Lucky Days: Monday (30th), Wednesday (1st), Friday (3rd) & Sunday (5th).

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Try & stay focused this week on the way things progress in the professional domain. Little issues may demand your attention & intervention in the future. Therefore it is better to plan & organize yourself now than probably regret it later. You might find yourself socializing a bit with family and friends towards the latter part of the week, and enjoying the attention showered on you.

Lucky Days: Monday (30th) & Friday (3rd).

