Weekly Numerology Prediction: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Numerologist Speaks on How Staying Low-Key Will Bring More Luck in Their Marriage

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, December 5 to December 11: What’s In Store For You This Week?

There might probably be an amiable atmosphere at work this week that will lend confidence to your initiatives. This will aid you in fulfilling your desires, and probably also improving your financial status is life. Loved ones may support your endeavors, and motivate you to take up new challenges. Try not to make any associations or partnerships towards the end of the week. Also Read - Numerology: How to Curate a Lucky Email Id on The Basis of Your Birth Date

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Thursday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

People might probably take unnecessary advantage of you if you do not analyze the situation minutely, and implement necessary measures. Look out for answers to questions that have been probably arising in your mind and interfering with your mental peace. Sometimes it will be better to take the road less travelled if one plans to progress at a steady pace in life.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Thursday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

There might probably be an urge to succeed and make a difference to the current existence. However, practice patience even if things do not roll out your way. There may also be some unexpected but pleasant circumstances that will be related to matters of the heart & its workings. You might be able to get your share of attention towards the latter part of the week.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

There might be chances of minor problems with loved ones that might lead to stress. Try to say more with fewer words and you might be able to maintain the emotional harmony in personal life. Lend consistency to your actions, and do not over react to reactions of others. Avoid holding up grudges against people as it might harm you more than the person you have the emotion for.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Thursday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

This probably is not the most appropriate time to wait for life to grant you the recognition that you deserve. Your results bear the testimony to your efforts & hard work. Try & take things in your hand, and do the needful. If planning to make some changes or adopting a new approach then this is probably the right time to start the process. Listen to your sixth sense, and allow it to guide you.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You’ll probably have a lot of desires boiling within you, and trying to take a concrete shape. However, seek help from loved ones of friends to temper those wishes, and develop a more balanced approach towards execution. You might probably be able to do more than just ordinary things as far as the professional domain is concerned. Be tolerant with solutions, and let things take their natural course.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

You might have a favorable week ahead with reference to the personal domain. You may also get the opportunity to address your potential on the professional front and this shall give you ample scope to showcase your talents. Your positive approach to tasks at work and & skills might earn you the respect of your seniors as well.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Thursday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You probably have been close to winding up certain things in your life. However, it might be beneficial not to deviate from the concentration on the finishing line, and wrapping them up appropriately. Try to restructure your plans a bit and you might see the advantages of the shift that is probably happening. Misinterpretation on the part of loved ones may complicate simple situations if not handled well.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

You may have aimed too high for yourself, and might need to face some disappointments. Try to stay within the practicalities of life if you plan to progress steadily. Pay close attention to minute details even if you are getting pretty close to the finish line. Think carefully before taking any action.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.