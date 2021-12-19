Weekly Numerology Prediction, December 19 to December 25: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope From 20th To 26th December: Know What Your Future Says Before Year Ends | Watch Your Astrological Predictions

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 18, Saturday: Gemini Should Focus on Work For Positive Results, Cancer Should Prioritise Their Work

The festive season might catch up with you and instill its joy and fervor in your workings. Many things that were still on the paper or in the mind might take a more definite shape as far as professional activities are concerned. This will leave you confident and with a strong sense of direction that will break through many negative thoughts prevalent in your surroundings. Also Read - Know Which Gemstone is Lucky For You According to Your Birth Date

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Nurturing relationships and developing an understanding with your partner may make you feel mentally exhausted for a while. However, the effort would not go waste and you will see the outcome of it very soon. Keep your intuition active so that you are able to avoid chances of manipulation from colleagues. The focus might shift back to self, more than people towards the end of the week.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Ego issues with people might need to take a backseat this week if you aspire to bring harmony in your life. Avoid rushing into things that may not be an immediate part of your plans or on the agenda. It might probably do you good to take a break, gather your resources, sketch out your path and then get back into action. Romantic interests might also ask for your attention.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Misinterpretations between friends, if any, might get cleared this week due to your efforts. You might also get an insight into the reasons why some people behave differently and their weaknesses. In the professional domain, you might be able to complete tasks ahead of their deadlines and without any errors. This might make you come to the limelight because of your skills.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

You have been probably building a lot of plans in your mind along with the methodology you might employ to fulfill those plans. However, now it’s probably time for execution and see the results of your strategy. There might be some disappointments as far as personal relationships are concerned but work priorities might divert your attention and not let you get stressed about it.

Lucky Days: Thursday & Friday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Things at work might probably need a backup in terms of resources if you plan to materialize your ambitious plans. Look out for people who might have the qualities that you probably lack and they may become instrumental to your progress. Try to develop an attitude of compromise on certain issues with your near and dear ones, as they might probably need your support this week.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Your sociable and positive mood might make you the preferred choice for many important projects at work. There might be opposition and obstacles that might come your way but your spirit might be able to overcome all of it effectively. You might also make plans to pack your bags and go for a leisure trip with your beloved and surprise them with this gesture.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Many people in life come for a purpose and leave when that particular purpose has been fulfilled. Sometimes it does leave one upset and in a confusing state. However, if you accept things in the right spirit and take it as part of a learning process you might be able to get out of such situations. You might also celebrate the joy of little victories with friends and family this festive season.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Future might hold many surprises in store for you this week that might make you feel blessed. Nevertheless be prepared to leave past incidents and move ahead in life. Sometimes it is beneficial to let go of things to capture newer horizons. People in a romantic relationship might probably take a major decision concerning their future towards the later part of the week.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

