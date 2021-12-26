Weekly Numerology Prediction, December 26 to January 1: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, December 19 to December 25: What's In Store For You This Week?

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

There will be matters at work that require your immediate attention but its complexity scares you a bit. Smile and adopt an optimistic approach, and you will be able to work out the answers to all the questions. People who have planned a trip with their family may need to reconsider that option due to sudden developments on the work front; hope I'm wrong!

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

You would have less faith & trust in the capabilities of others this week. You might also appear vulnerable to people, but internally you know your strengths quiet well. Try to work towards achieving a harmony between the internal & the outside world, and you might probably come out a winner. People in the creative domain may need to look for more emotionally satisfying options rather than monetary satisfaction.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Personal relationships might go smoother than you had probably expected them. Colleagues or seniors could get budgeddue to trivial things. Avoid getting into workplace-worries that are not directly related to you or your area. However, the fault may not be in your method, but would be a part of the system in which you have been. Be tolerant towards their actions, and they would eventually realize their shortsightedness.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Patience will be the key to all your dilemmas&confusions related to personal life. The situation may not be as grave and difficult to handle as it is probably looking from a distance. Try to put yourself in the opposite person’s shoe and you will be able to solve the mystery behind their actions. At work, you might earn the respect your colleagues give to your seniors.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Things might be a little obscure as far as work is concerned, during the first part of the week. However, as time progresses, things might surprise as well as delight you with their unfolding. Avoid losing confidence in your capabilities even if some people have a negative opinion about you. Minor issues related to finances might be settled, and shall give you peace of mind.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Positive vibes from colleagues, juniors and seniors in the professional domain would motivate you to take on newer responsibilities. You could also feel as if you’re in total command of your life &its progress. Avoid spending too much on materialistic pleasures, and save a little for the rainy day. If you wish, you can also explore partnership opportunities.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

The week ahead could probably be a mixed bag of emotions & surprises. There may also be some opportunities that you can cash on, and some opportunities that could go a miss. Use your logical faculties to help yourself come out of the situation, and use the factors to your advantage. You might also receive appreciation for your detailed and exhaustive administrative skills at work.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You have been indirectly learning from people & their mistakes. This knowledge will aid you in understanding the workings of the system at work and ways you can use your tact. Try to be a little diplomatic when colleagues ask your advice if you want to keep yourself out of unnecessary trouble. The overview of relationships might look bright and promising for the time being.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

People planning to start off with their own business or looking out for opportunities to fund their entrepreneurship ventures might be able to get some resources for the same. Try to keep your mind open to suggestions from your near and dear ones, and take one-step at a time. Romantic alliances could also develop towards the latter part of the week, and keep you occupied.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.