Weekly Numerology Prediction, February 13 to February 19: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what's in store for you this week. Read on!

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

You might sometimes feel suffocated in a particular relationship due to the high demands from your beloved. Avoid perceiving things in an extreme light and look at amicable solutions if you want to avoid stress. Ideas or experiments simmering in your mind might need to be put to test and viable options worked out. Be careful in your partnership dealings and look out for hidden clauses.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

People at work may mean good, but not be able to express their concerns in a coherent way. Try to listen to unsaid clues if you plan to avoid the possible trouble at work. Take a break to unwind and spend some time understanding life from the point you would like to take off or go ahead. Dream a bit, make plans, listen to your heart, party, socialize and do things that’ll make you feel blissful.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

If you could turn things the way you wanted them to be then you would probably help everyone first and then look towards your solutions. Nevertheless, circumstances might require you to focus more on yourself & issues concerning loved ones than others. Remember that charity begins at home. It would do you good if you could take some time out, and relax your nerves before embarking on the next phase.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

You would easily trust people whom you have met recently and share yourself with them. However, be open to looking at their negative side or unlikable reactions if you want the association to last long. Try to understand that no one is perfect & one needs to strive to make things perfect or the situation perfect for oneself. Face the situation without any preconceived notions or prejudices.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Your dreams and aspirations could probably be unfolding in reality in front of you this week. Try not to ask too many immediate questions, and let the workings be left be deciphered in the long run. Facts, data, beliefs need to be restructured or looked at from a different perspective. Your zest for knowledge shall aid you in learning new skills, and implementing them in real life.

Lucky Days: Monday & Tuesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You would probably be looking for reasons of the change that has been happening in your life. However, sometimes things need not be logically dissected or explained. Go about doing your work without worrying too much for the obstacles or results that might come your way. Try to explain or express your feelings to loved ones or family members in a more lucid manner to drive home the point.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Try to direct your energies in looking at good things in life rather than worrying about things that might conjure up negative or unpleasant emotions. Sometimes it can do you good to be a bit selfish, as then it would improve things for you and people around you due to the delight that the situation gets. Financial matters if stuck for some time may get resolved to your liking.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

There could be many interesting projects or plans that will come your way as far as the professional domain is concerned. The clock may make you work day-in and day-out but there would be a lot of contentment you will achieve from this running around. Instances of pleasure activities or short outings might also be on the agenda part during the latter part of the week.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

There is a lot of intellectual pondering going over in your mind this week. You might probably want to share your opinions and ideas with people as well as the rest of the world. High on energy and zeal is what the first part of the week might make you feel. Your concentration powers could increase giving you the flexibility of turning things in favor of a larger objective. Money matters might settle down.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

