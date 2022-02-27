Weekly Numerology Prediction, February 27 to March 5: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Numerology: People With These 3 Master Numbers Are Born to Rule

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Know the Spiritual Meaning of 22/02/2022 in Numerology

You generally prefer the tried & tested method versus the unconventional. But sometimes this distrust can slow down things, and cause frustration. Try to be creative, and find a way out using the limited resources available to you. Taking a risk might work out at times if the solution is creative. Try not to thrust your point of view on others in order to have a peaceful work atmosphere. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, February 20 to February 26: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

This month brings with it a feeling of ambition stirring & a desire to better the current financial condition. You would be able to accomplish this if you keep your approach business-like, efficient & practical. Your intelligence & imagination will help benefit not just yourself, but the society at large.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

The sense of helping, and serving others makes you successful in your actions always. But it is important that you learn to recognize when the demands of others are to make them advantageous and not a genuine need. Married couples would be able to solve misunderstandings if they work on their stubbornness.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

There is some sort of restlessness in your nature; try to calm yourself to be able to execute the turmoil you may be experiencing. Remember that asking for help does not always mean that you are incompetent but can also assist in bettering your capabilities. Let go of the undesirable and old to give way to new and worthy things in life.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {Those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Hard work combined with your practical and traditional values pays off, and provides rewards that you seek & deserve. Keep in mind the fact that obstructions in the way can be guiding forces that direct you towards your goals. Love affairs might keep you a bit confused, and demand more energy than you can invest at this juncture.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

The start of the month could be very much like you have envisioned, as Venus governs most part of this Taurus month. However, things might take a dip for a little while but would go up without you even realizing the downfall. Keep your mind open to broader interests & larger activities. You could try to make a special effort to improve or bring to a successful conclusion some of the ideas & dreams that have been in your mind for a long time.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Opportunities might present themselves in disguise during the month. To achieve the most out of any situation is to calculate the pros & cons and make a sustained effort. Your mental capacity, education, experience, and creativity will all play a role in helping you to reach the destination. Avoid shallow talks, and focus your attention on people who really care & pray for you.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You might {and should} spend most of the following two weeks in solitude, trying to get acquainted with your inner self and hidden powers. A better understanding of your feelings & spiritual nature might help you to take difficult decisions with conviction. A good conclusion would be to indulge more on yourself than be tied up with issues concerning other people.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

A step in the right direction can sometimes make the journey less laborious. The challenge that you might be facing is to be more imaginative and attract more creative people in your life who can advise and inspire you. Look around, and you will find yourself reliable supporters whom you can share your dreams with. Go a little slow with expenditure, as the earning flow might be slower than you expect.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.