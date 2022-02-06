Weekly Numerology Prediction, February 6 to February 13: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 6, Sunday: Aries Will Find a New Way For Income, Cancer Will Have a Fun Filled Evening

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 5, Saturday: Gemini May Receive Financial Benefits, Cancer Must Drive Carefully to Avoid Mishap

Delays and hurdles always make you feel enrage you and leave you in a difficult situation. This is exactly what you might be experiencing at work and wished for a clearer picture of things to come. Remember that problems always comes with solutions and there might be one in the offering soon. Try not to dominate the situation and give in your attention to the larger things than small details. Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 4, Friday: Virgo Shouldn't Miss Out on Career Opportunity, Pisces Must Choose Their Words Wisely

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

There might be times when you feel that you could have explained a little more so that you did not get misunderstood. However, there is no point in crying over spilt milk but one should try and work on improvising situations. Try to express yourself more clearly where chances of miscommunication and its consequences are high. Work might get a little less exciting than you expected it to be.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

The week might bring it with some amount of stress and creative block. There suddenly could be a dearth of ideas for people pursuing creative professions.

Don’t worry as it is just a temporary phase and shall go off soon. It probably might be a little difficult for you to manage your finances and make ends meet. Avoid taking decisions based purely on intuition and evaluate the practicality of the situation.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

You would be well aware of your responsibilities towards your family members but one needs to fulfill them to gain their trust.

Try to showcase your concerns in a more expressive manner to people you care for. Work wise the week runs smoothly and you might find an increase in your reputation at work. Health issues might also get resolved and concluded.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Your intelligence is something that distinguishes you from the rest, however one should not be over confident about it. There might be times when your decisions might back fire even if you had spent a lot of time speculating about taking them. These small setbacks probably don’t have the power to bring you down. Spend some quality time with your loved ones as they might need your attention more than work.

Lucky Days: Monday & Tuesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Monetary mattes might keep you on your toes throughout the week. Try and take advice from such a situation and save something for the bad times now onwards. People you could rely on might not give the support you needed from them. There might be important decisions taken towards the middle of the week which would influence your future to a great deal.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

People at work would see results of their efforts and there may be a gradual upscale in their responsibilities. Your warmth & sensitive nature would attract people & your support might give them the much needed momentum. You will engage in travel related to work, and combine it with a pleasure outing with your family. An easy time on the cards is indicated this week.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

It is a time where your patience might be tested and reaches its limits. Try and implement the advises or words of wisdom that you help others out with, always. It will be a wise move to not react to situations immediately and think before speaking. Important decisions should be avoided during this phase and partnership deals made might not turn out to be beneficial in the future. Ask for support of your family members when you need an ego boost.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Ups and downs at the work place have been a part of your life always. However, this week the wavering meter is too high. There could be chances that you’ll feel irritated and restless due to the atmosphere. Thinks might smoothen down gradually but try to develop a positive attitude towards the situation. Loved ones might understand your situation and try to support you in your times of need.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.