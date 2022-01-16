Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 16 to January 22: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 9 to January 15: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Numerology: Health Prediction For 2022 as Per Your Birthdate

Differences with family members could get a little over-heated; maybe because you are at your ‘emotional best’, and are not willing to budge. And so the trick is to listen to your head, and not your heart. Also Read - Numerology Monthly Prediction For 2022: Here’s January Numerology Predictions by Astro-Numerologist

In romance, though, there could be ‘lighter’ moments, and this could also help relax your frame of mind.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Being impulsive can hurt; prevention is always better than cure. If you can manage to hold on to your nerves, you can pull off the most difficult coup. Once in a cheerful frame of mind, you can pack more into your performance. Health needs attention too, specially your mind, which is the source or root to your well-being.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You can get further inspired with your peers; in fact they are a constant source of motivation if you are to realize your large plans in all your endeavors. Certain sections of the society may not exactly measure up to your cause, but with such original calculations, you can’t expect the conventional.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

It could be the time to advertise the same, if you are single, and ready to mingle; but just for the heck, don’t end up making rash decisions, which could make you feel you were better off as solo. Your energy level could be high, as usual; so direct it well. Vibrations when thrown can have the ‘bounce’ back effect, so throw out more positivity.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

The financial side need to be looked into a little more acutely, as a correction is only healthy; if you have to make some bold moves and measures, then that’s the way to go, chum! Discussing such matters with your own self will be productive enough, as you know the facts and most closely guarded secrets from less than an arm’s length.

Lucky Days: Wednesday and Friday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Being innovative can help you make headways; people like to see different plots, and not the same old, mundane story-line. If you make an effort, your ideas could be at its inventive best. All you have to do is to look further, and beyond; the horizon just appears to be the end, but of course, it’s far from that.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

A rather somber atmosphere can cause a few pensive moments of apprehension; if you will realize that the ‘fear’ is worse than the eventuality itself, it can help in clearing the shadow of doubt. Instead divert your attention in perhaps music, art, entertainment, a short outing or simply party, we all deserve, it now and then.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

If you have been thinking in the lines of self-improvement, then this is the best time to do so. You can avoid delays if you set the ball rolling yourself, instead of waiting for others to follow suit. A little more discipline in your life can make you enjoy the good things of life for a longer span.

Lucky Days: Wednesday and Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

At the work front, things are likely to be fast-paced, and you can maintain the speed, and find yourself on the fast-track, surprising even yourself. But while you are at it, try not to ignore the health aspect completely.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.