Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 2 to January 8: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week.Also Read - How Will The New Year 2022 be For You As Per Your Birthdate - Numerological Prediction

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Why Zodiac Signs Leo, Libra, And Aquarius Need to be Exremely Careful in 2022

Don’t waste time in just planning, rather get going; being behind schedule will only mar your prospects and make the situation bleaker. That’s why a good start in a race is often detrimental.And if you do take the plunge, certain facts and truths could well surface.

Try to look beyond the immediate and you will have reason to rejoice. Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 1, Saturday: New Year to Bring Hope For Virgo And Challenges For Aries

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday & Friday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

If you think you do not get rewarded for your efforts, remember, there are many like you who think the same; patience and resolve helped the ant reach its destination, despite several futile attempts, and falls from high positions. It’s the end result that matters, and we all are far from the finish line; there is still a lot of time left.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday & Friday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You may get the rewards for past efforts, and why not? Who deserves it more than you, or at least that’s what you would be thinking?

Even if others consider you materialistic, you also have the ability to be content with the non-materialistic splendors of life; so enjoy the palate of goodness, bon-appetite!Personal relations could also improve, bringing smiles to those around you, and there is hardly a better feeling than this.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Ingenious and creative, you may inspire others with your works, if only you could be a little more patient. A relaxed attitude in your planned schedule can help you gain momentum that can help you reach your intention.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday & Friday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Indecisive about a certain situation, you have been putting too much thought and time unnecessarily. Now is the time to put this to an end by making astute judgment; the matter has to be put at rest sooner or later.Multi-tasking is good as long as your main occupation remains unaffected.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Thursday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You may come out to be rather ‘shallow’ to others, and so try to lower the pitch just a bit.Your intention and efforts are incontestable, but possibly the method is a little too crass, or misunderstood for those who are not from your school of thought.

A changed approach could make you see many other dimensions, and give you more dividends.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

What can give you more pleasure than an adventurous, grueling debate? As long as it remains a healthy one, and you are forgiving and siding the underdog, all is fair in love and war.It’s usually difficult to subdue or ‘contain’ yourself, so better direction could yield more takings.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday & Friday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You will find more courage than usual, so use this in organizational thoughts; others could feel the heat, but if you think and know you are right, it’s definitely going to be worth it.You can’t be a ‘Yes-Man’ {or woman!} all the time, as its impossible to please all the people all the time.

Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday & Thursday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Being brutally truthful about your convictions, you will take the bull by the horn, which is not a bad idea.But a little diplomacy wont hurt; remember, it’s a jungle out there!Try to be a little more relaxed, and forgiving; a little more tranquility from the stressful monotony will do you very good.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.