Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 23 to January 29: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Numerology: Career Prediction For 2022 as Per Your Birthdate

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 16 to January 22: What's in Store For You This Week?

There might be a possibility of experiencing a small roadblock on the path of success during the first half of the week. However, the ball will get rolling, allowing you the freedom of executing things your way. Try to evaluate things from a different perspective when dealing with loved ones. Do not allow yourself to get swayed away by people who do not know what they are speaking. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 9 to January 15: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Your efforts at building a team at work and working hand in hand, complementing each other, may finally show signs of pay off. The bitter competition that probably existed and ruined the progress of things should be in your control. You might experience a smooth upward transition this week as far as matters related to the heart are concerned. Domestic matters could also get sorted out between family members.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Keep an eye open for people who are talking behind your back, and cooking up false stories. You’ll otherwise have to regret your indifference and go back to square one. Loved ones will also lend their support & cooperation. Try to take some time off for yourself, and resolve the conflicts within you. Be extra careful with monetary dealings. The latter part of the week looks better, signaling a positive sign.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

You might eventually be able to achieve a balance between your personal and professional life effectively. This will pleasantly surprise your loved ones, and make them feel closer to you.

Try to establish connections with people who could be beneficial for your future, and guide you in the path towards success. You might also feel peace within, and be able to properly synchronize your thoughts & ideas. The good news is that complicated things at the work front could get a little simpler.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Financial matters might probably be put to rest and settled for the time being due to your consistent effort. The week ahead would look lively, and provide you with ample opportunities to make things work for you in the personal domain as well. Keep yourself updated with the latest developments at the workplace to avoid any kind of miscommunication between you and your management.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Monday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You might have been fair in your dealings with others. This quality in you has probably paid off in the form of appreciation and recognition by your colleagues. You might see your dreams turning into reality.

These positive signs will help you to get things into perspective and plan for a better tomorrow. Try and utilize this phase of life to your benefit.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Activity in all phases of life may be keeping you preoccupied and busy. There could be some serious issues that’ll bring with them a bit of stress. However, you probably like this phase and are enjoying the toil as it brings you closer to your goals. Colleagues at the work place would attempt to hinder you in your work. Nevertheless, your dedication and sincerity shall see you through these testing times.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

It might be the right time to gear up and showcase your talents to the world. There may have been misunderstandings in the past related to your intentions; the restless spirit within will not let you take it easy till you have accomplished the challenges posed to you. There could be ample amount of progress which would make you feel closer to the realization of your goals in life.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

An easy & comfortable time ahead in professional life shall greet you this week. Trivial conflicts and minor arguments that have been the obstacles in your way to success shall probably vanish away without much thought. Loved ones would be compassionate towards your decisions & ideologies in life. They will also support them even if they had not agreed to it in the first instance.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.