Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 30 to February 5: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what's in store for you this week. Read on!

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Short trips or visits could make work a pleasure, you generally love adventures anyway. Those who are self-employed may expect an interesting client. Finances are settling down, but avoid get-rich-quick schemes. Being impulsive could prove hazardous. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 16 to January 22: What's in Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Those who are single may meet someone interesting; waiting for a cue, and then making a move would be wiser, don’t just rush into the scheme of things. Your positive karmas may reward you with what you deserve, and if it is so, then you must preach and illustrate your example to others, to inspire them to move on in the correct path.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You may need to keep a tab on your diet; physical fitness is the need of the hour. Perhaps it is the key answer to any unusual tiredness you would be facing. If you intuitively mistrust someone, keep away from that person; it won’t surprise us if you are proved correct.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Those on the lookout for work may get a pleasant surprise; romantic relationships could take a little backseat at the moment, which could be a blessing, for if work is worship, then there is always time for love. Keep your mind open and flexible to change, which is the only thing that is constant.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Those in long-term relationships could work out mutually and create better understanding. Socially too, you may be kept busy on tenterhooks. Work satisfaction could come only if you have convinced yourself that you have put in your best.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

A creative mind and an adventurous attitude put together can make advanced inventions possible. Your revolutionary thinking is of good use, if you are ready to neglect the detractors, who may not understand your conceptual thinking.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

We often fool ourselves that we work for our family, but if we can’t give them time, there is simply no extraordinary use of the money. You may not be after money, for the love of it, but perhaps you dread to be under obligation to others, and so may at times feel insecure. Being fatigued with work can make you edgy, but only you can master this weakness.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

It is likely that some unforeseen expense may mount up, but if it is worthwhile, there is nothing much to fear. Good things of life do cost a little more, so at times being ‘penny wise’ does not always help. Keep a tab on your health,. Alternate therapies such as yoga or meditation can help you dramatically.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

A confused mind may waver on, making you feel indecisive; multi-tasking is fine, if you achieve success in at least one field. Give enough time to your projects; you will taste success, sooner or later. A slow but sure balancing is in the offing.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.