Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 9 to January 15: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what's in store for you this week. Read on!

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Numerology Monthly Prediction For 2022: Here’s January Numerology Predictions by Astro-Numerologist

You do get affected while people fail to react when you expect them to, but you know your worth, and if you learn to control your restless disposition, your work {and worth} will speak for itself. Giving time to yourself and enjoying the solidarity could bring you immense pleasure. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 2 to January 8: What's In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Monday & Tuesday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Restlessness could make you want to shop, or maybe even shop-lift your way around; rather lift the shop at your mercy! But this would not solve the problem; in fact it could create more. Sometimes you can manage to make a big show out of nothing, and this is the best time to do so. Yoga or alternate therapies could help in maintaining a proper mental sense of balance.

Lucky Days: Monday & Tuesday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You could be in for a periodical change, and from all the hustle-bustle around, it should come as a welcome break.

You need to set your mind off more than ever lest stress hamper your output. Try to engage in leisure that interests you, as you have good tastes when it comes to such things.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Life seemingly moves forward, and you could sense better times, as a particular dream or goal could come within sight. And if it does, then don’t pinch yourself in disbelief, as it could be well deserved; perhaps you had been underestimating yourself.

Lucky Days: Monday & Tuesday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Keeping your mind receptive to new ideas, you can improve relations with a lot more people than otherwise. Family ties are very important, close to the heart, so try to be a little more forgiving.

You may tend to get pulled by alternate healing or some branches of astrology.

Lucky Days: Friday & Saturday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You could well be coming in terms with a particular situation which has been nagging you; if you curb the sensitive side of your nature, such a situation could be managed in a better fashion.

Positive thinking, self-belief, will power and determination may sound as very philosophical words from the dictionary, but they can practically work in your favor too, if well applied.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

You could find your opinion divided and pulled like a tug-of-war, and may end up making a rash decision. Patience pays, in such a situation, but you normally don’t have a huge reservoir of it.

If you are open and ready for changes, only this can transform into development. Conserve your finances at this point of time.

Lucky Days: Monday & Tuesday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Socially, a little standstill may slower down the momentum, causing boredom to set in; instead try to make best of this by indulging in family matters. At the end of the day, if you can manage to keep them happy, it is definitely worth all the efforts and pains you go through. So, what are you waiting for? No, your time doesn’t start now; it has already started!

Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Epitome of fast pace and energy, you would want to live up to the reputation or standard you have set, resultantly you would want to over-indulge a tad too much.

Keep a check on finances as your tastes sometimes are grand, but expensive. Singles could remain single, more than ready to mingle, but don’t out of the way to advertise.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.