Weekly Numerology Prediction, July 17 to July 23: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what's in store for you this week. Read on

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Listen carefully to your intuitions as they tell you more than what you might hear. Try and develop the attitude of the ant that collects food for the winter months and not the grasshopper that plays and chides in the warm sun. A penny saved is penny earned. Family matter might keep you occupied during the week. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 26 to July 2: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

The darkest night brings with it the brightest mornings and filters hope in all. This week might just make you practically live this experience. Just keep faith in the almighty and don’t stop your efforts. Everything is well that ends well.

Your creativity will find takers and people who understand you well in the long run.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Be conscious of what you eat and avoid overindulgence. The week holds good news for you and might start a series of favourable associations. Love life will be steady and those looking for a perfect match might meet someone special.

Financially things will be better in times to come.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

The week may not look as promising from a distance, but don’t lose hope and keep going ahead. Things might improve in the latter part and eventually go smoothly. Hard work and toil always pays off in the end, and you will gradually reap the fruits of your efforts. Try & listen to others’ opinions even if they clash with yours, maybe they have a better option.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

You are used to the ups & downs of life and have already mastered the art of manoeuvring the car of life well. Important news can be expected towards the end of the week that can change things the way they are presently.

Try and wear the colours associated with love for added benefits during the week.

Lucky Days: Thursday & Saturday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

The seeker in you helps you achieve whatever you desire in life. Personal relationships will most likely be the source of your energy and assist you in your success. Good news is on the way to bring back the enthusiasm in your life.

Monetarily the week seems to be promising and might bring more than expected.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Lucrative partnerships might tempt you to get involved but try and avoid them. You romantic nature and creativity will help you enhance whatever work you indulge yourself in. Concentrate on your strengths and try to overcome your weaknesses by being a bit tactful. You have the ability of fulfilling your dreams if you toil hard and not take the shortcut.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Try and take the week easy and give more time to yourself. All work and no play can make Jack a dull boy. The week might be favourable for those already looking for a career change in their life. Your energy and warmth can be the source of your goodwill and get more people attracted to you. Idealism in life should change with the times and not be stagnant.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Your impulsive behaviour can get you in trouble if you do not practice caution. Words like arrows can’t be taken back so try and think before you speak in haste. The week holds a lot of surprises in store for you if you channelize your energies and flow with the current and not against it.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

