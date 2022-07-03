Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on:Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 26 to July 2: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

It certainly would seem to be playtime again. You're happy that the stars keep coming up with surprises to brighten up your week. The 'center of attention' feeling that you have been experiencing lately, is too dear to you. The almighty would bless you with a lot of it. People take your advises and you receive appreciation for your far sightedness and practicality to look at any circumstance.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

A phase of life that you are beginning to like, adjust and live with. You might have worked hard for it and now are reaping the fruits of your faith. Family life would improve and those in a relationship would receive surprises as tokens of their love. The week can probably end with the hope of a lot many accomplishments that you are anticipating. However, avoid getting complacent about any issue.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Being diplomatic is probably not your cup of tea and as of now the people you are communicating with like your frankness more than their pride. Try to employ your sensibility and use it to its maximum potential. You have set the ball rolling; it’s only going to pick up force in the future. Domestic issues could cause some concern but get resolved in some time.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

The promptness with which you execute things and get them to the finish line always leaves others in awe of your agility. Try not to over commit yourself, as there probably are a lot of things that need your attention in the future. Take one step at a time and take it effectively. Financial issues need to be looked at and evaluated from an objective point of view.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Try to pay utmost attention to things happening around you and you might be able to eliminate the possibility of making a mistake. The opportunities and responsibilities that reveal themselves as of now are bigger than what you had probably thought of. You can certainly benefit from them if you use your tact and equip yourself with the needed tools.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Being diplomatic is not your cup of tea, and as of now the people you are communicating with like your frankness more than their pride. Try to employ your sensibility and use it to its maximum potential. On the work front, things might not spruce up the way you have anticipated them to be. Negative thoughts keep you bust and don’t allow room for positivity to enter.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

You somehow seem to have the learnt the act of balancing the professional and personal relationships in life. This might probably benefit you in turn and bring desired success. Professionally the day ends in your benefit and leaves you with ideas to grow and flourish even more. Apply a practical approach while making decisions related to business and partnerships.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Work is something that is probably always on your mind and your life revolves round the same. Keep a tab on the personal front also as there is progression at that end too. Restrictions and delays might bog you down and make you skeptical. These issues can only be solved through open communication and compromise. Avoid confrontations and be patient.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Things at work would progress as you may have expected. However, there could be little disturbances that may interfere with your peace of mind. Try to put your point across without any hesitation and people would appreciate your honesty. Family matters would occupy lot of your productive time this week. Relationships would get a little difficult to handle and be complicated to understand.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday