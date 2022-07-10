Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on:Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, July 3 to July 9: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Colleagues around you will be able to keep their promises and this would help complete pending projects at work. Avoid expecting too much from people and hold on to all your decisions. Loved ones could sometimes deviate from the real issue on hand. However, take up as part of your responsibility to educate them and make things better for all. Friends could offer useful advice. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 19 to June 25: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Important conclusions in life probably await your initiation. Avoid getting bothered by little obstacles that you might need to encounter on the way. Remember that sometimes it is essential that one goes on the road less traveled to be able to accomplish much more than just dreams. Destiny might also support you in unsaid ways and provide the needed motivation.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

The opportunities that have been slipping from your hands due to unknown reasons would probably get realized this week. You might be able to put to rest your restlessness and unsettled thoughts. Loved ones would provide the needed support and be extra considerate towards your desires. Social activities might keep you occupied and provide relief from the humdrum of life.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Issues related to the home or health of a loved one may make you feel bogged down. Avoid getting negative about the situation and resolve it at the earliest. People planning for a career change may come across some new opportunities. Creative people would be able to fuse their ideas with a business sense, which might make things profitable. A pleasure trip with family could also be on the agenda this week.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Work wise the week might aid you in fulfilling the ambitions that you had probably thought for yourself. There may be certain financial benefits that you can expect to gain by the time the week ends. Your ability to balance work and personal life would also make people envy your capabilities. Try to make plans that are logically more appropriate and avoid falling into emotional traps.

Lucky Days: Thursday & Friday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You have been taking a lot of things on face value, especially where personal relationships are concerned. Be critical about yourself as well as others to come out with positive solutions and not to let down anyone. The journey ahead is not going to be easy but you might be able to enjoy the hardships and take them up as a challenge. Keep a positive attitude and do not deviate from the truth.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Working hard is a good quality; nevertheless it needs to be accompanied by intelligent working systems to be able to flourish in any kind of activity. Be open to learning if you do not have the required amount of technical know-how on a subject. Look within and you’ll find the courage needed to fulfill all your goals in life. Domestic issues would get sorted out with everyone’s consent.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

There are changes that you had probably anticipated in your life, however they are not exactly the kind happening at the moment. Avoid getting judgmental about people at work and try to come up with a workable scenario wherein things do not negatively impact you. Financial concerns could trouble you a bit but get resolved by the end of the week. Try to keep your calm and move ahead with precision.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

The time has probably come when the plans you have chalked out might transpire. Try to cash on the opportunity and make the most of the moment. People looking to get into a relationship may come across someone interesting. Your vigilant eye & open mind might be appreciated by your seniors. Be careful and discuss your plans with loved ones and take them into confidence.