Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 19 to June 25: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what's in store for you this week.

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

People in the creative field might be able to put their ideas for the benefit of a social cause. This would make them satisfied and probably provide a purpose in life that is larger & more important than their existence. Try to move on by forgiving and forgetting the others. You can take the setbacks with aplomb too. Finances may cause concern, but not something to fret. Also Read - Numerology Tips For Marriage: How To Find Perfect Partner Based on Your Birthdate

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday and Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

The achievements of the past may probably look a bit hazy today. You might need to constantly reenergize yourself to do away with stress & anxiety. Financial worries would be put to rest. However, people and their reactions to certain things could affect you more than what was intended. Try to calm yourself, and be a little hard-hearted while dealing with such situations. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 6 to June 12: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday and Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Ambitions in life are fulfilled only when they are backed by meticulous planning and hard work. Luck might be an influencing factor, but not a major player. Try to be less stubborn about your decisions and adapt to the situation. Singles may come across someone interesting, but take your time to know each other before taking the next step and getting into a relationship.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

The changes in life that are not of the pleasant kind make you standstill and think for a while. However, try not to give undue importance to things that are probably not relevant and can be avoided. Be communicative about your opinions and ideas with loved ones to avoid any kind of confusions. People planning to start off as entrepreneurs would be able to initiate some action on that front.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday and Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Hard work and sincerity that you have showcased at work is now paying itself up with interest. The management might recognize your potential and probably offer you new responsibilities to take care of. Try to give your best to anything that you commit and there would be no chance of failure. Loved ones would also applaud your efforts and make you feel special.

Lucky Days: Thursday and Friday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Work pressures would probably build on during the first part of the week. Nevertheless, the results may also show up during the course of the week making it easier to implement your plans. Friends would come to your rescue and offer advice on matters that have confused you. People planning to travel may have to forego their plans for some time.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

It is probably good to experience failure in a small way, once in a while, as it makes you realize the importance of success and the glory that accompanies it. Be tolerant towards people who trigger you to get a negative reaction. Try to understand the finer print in the bigger picture, and you’ll be able to get more clarity. Seniors would appreciate your patience and perseverance.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday and Saturday.

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

The energy levels and the motivation that you are probably experiencing may help you overcome all incomplete things and move on to the next phase in life. Personally, loved ones would be able to identify with your problems and help you overcome them. However, keep a watch on the way things progress on the office front and avoid getting into any kind of controversies.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

You might find yourself in the middle of an important decision-making process concerning your future. Try to weigh out all possibilities before taking the next step ahead. Professionally the week would go smoothly with little disturbances by unnecessary activities. Financially you may need to plan out your resources well or you’ll land up in trouble.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

