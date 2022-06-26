Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 26 to July 2: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on:Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 19 to June 25: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Your selflessness in trying to accommodate people and helping them in their endeavors might finally get noticed by your seniors. Avoid letting your imagination go too far, especially where the end result would be related to your finances. Show your conservativeness as far as your confidence and language is concerned. Do not rush into things, and take your time. Also Read - Numerology Tips For Marriage: How To Find Perfect Partner Based on Your Birthdate

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Matters related to the world and its functioning might stifle you and make you feel lost. There could be people trying to pull you down at work, but they may probably not succeed with their intentions. On the contrary it’ll make you feel more relaxed, as a result of which, it’ll act to your advantage. Ponder a bit about relationships in life & your involvement with each one of them.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You might be a team player and a tolerant leader. However, you need to understand the fact that for the team’s success certain decisions need to be taken and implemented with immediate effect. Try to instill a positive spirit in whatever you do or whomever you might come across. Financial concerns may get resolved by the end of the week.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

There would be some restlessness in your mannerisms that’ll make you all the more stressed out. Avoid getting into the intricacies of the situation to resolve

it and take a quick move on your next step ahead. You’d sometimes feel restricted by some people but take a stand and do what you think is best. There may be some money matters that would need attention.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Concentrate and consolidate your efforts as far as professional life is concerned. There would be appreciation that you might receive, however do not get carried away by the tide and be careful to what you say about certain people. Seniors might give you additional responsibilities that might help you to fulfill your want to learn and grow. A pleasure trip might also be round the corner.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Thursday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Life might be like a maze as of now. There would be things you probably know and things you probably are not completely aware of. However, enjoy this phase as it may give you an insight into what would be the possibilities that you have in the future. Loved ones would prove to be the strength that you need in your life at this important juncture of change.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Things need to be taken in hand carefully and exercised. Avoid taking people for granted and listen to what they are trying to say in between the lines. You might have to rethink on your expectations with life and the present scenario. Work might go smoothly, allowing you the opportunity to take things to the next level at office or business.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You’re probably not be in the mood to listen to advice offered by friends or colleagues. This would make you a bit irritated and you’d want to just shut yourself off from everyone. Avoid being too critical about your comments and

employ your patience. Relationships might be on the priority and this would lend you the confidence required to achieve success.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

The start of the week may not be so favorable. Try not to get into any kind of deals or associations. You’ll find your personal life dictating the workings for your professional life. Nevertheless, do and implement what you think is best for your benefit. Things might probably take a completely different turn by the time you sort out issues and the results start coming in.