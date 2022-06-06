Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 6 to June 12: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on:Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, May 30 to June 5: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Chances of hearing good news as far as career progression or studies abroad are concerned might seem high this week for students as well as professionals. People planning to start their business would be able to finalize their plans and also be able to arrange the finances for the same. Nevertheless, avoid getting complacent about issues related to your loved ones or it would lead to confusion and misunderstandings. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, May 15 to May 21: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Frustrations of the past seem likely to mellow down this week, leaving you with a lot of bright ideas to start life afresh. Professionally the week goes by smoothly, whereas there is a lot of activity indicated on the personal front. Money matters would need attention, and you will also need to consider alternative ways to earn. Friends would come to your aid, and offer valuable advice. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, May 8 to May 14: What’s in Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Be positive as far as work progress is concerned, especially in front of your teammates- to keep up their spirits. There can be issues that need your immediate attention on the professional front. Resolve such things at the earliest or they will take a bigger shape in the end. Relationships on a personal level need to be handled with more tact & practicality.

Lucky Days: Monday & Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Your efforts to change the way you work & improve your financial condition will be successful this week. Loved ones or family members would be critical of your lack of consistency as far as certain important issues are concerned. This might bog you down a bit. However, try to leave things as they are, and take them up when you are in a more positive state of mind.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Be on the lookout for an important opportunity coming your way this week. This might be the right time to avail the fruits of your sincerity & hard work to propel the speed at which you plan to achieve your targets. Financial matters would also get better and domestic troubles might end. However, be a little sensitive to other people’s needs or they would feel neglected.

Lucky Days: Monday & Friday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Organizing yourself with respect to your financial matters and your work priorities in life should be on your agenda this week. People in the creative field may progress if they plan out their administrative responsibilities in a way that helps them take their ideas ahead. You might also see your dreams getting fulfilled and those unfulfilled might come within your reach too.

Lucky Days: Monday & Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Try to be vocal about your insecurities & confusions, especially if they exist within intimate relationships. This will help you probably find solutions to situations, and also relieve you of your bottled up pressures. Relations with your colleagues at work may improve and enhance your optimism. Seniors might also be appreciative of your efforts and appraise you.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Try to spend as much time as you possibly can with your near & dear ones. You might later be so occupied with work that it would probably be impossible to give time for your personal relationships. Nevertheless, take the opportunity of being engrossed in work positively as it may lead to better future prospects. Be on the lookout for any visible signs that your seniors might be trying to communicate to you regarding your goals.

Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

You might probably be high on energy during the start of the week which will help you attain difficult tasks with ease. However, avoid getting overconfident about monetary matters or you may face disappointment. The romantic aspect of life could keep you busy during the latter part of the week. Try to take the next step ahead in your relationship, and formalize it if possible.

Lucky Days: Monday & Friday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.