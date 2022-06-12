Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on:Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, June 6 to June 12: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

You might probably be in a generous mood this week and would give without expecting anything in return. Misunderstanding, if exists, may also clear up, giving way to a more mature relationship. Try to draw benefits by using your intelligence & practicality. Let small things go for the time being and concentrate on the bigger picture. Be communicative about your plans to your team. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, May 15 to May 21: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

You probably are realistic about your judgments about people and their plans. This will facilitate you in taking your professional life ahead effectively as you know how to separate the good from the bad. Be tolerant about the tantrums that your near and dear ones throw. Understand things from their perspective before taking a definite decision or step.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Motivation is important to progress in life and who knows this better than you. Colleagues and loved ones seem to be showering you with all the compliments desired and making the path a lot easier. However, be careful and avoid getting carried away as far as financial deals are concerned. You might also need to differentiate between people who just talk good and who mean good.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Things might be a little more complicated that you could’ve imagined on the career front. There might be inner conflicts as well as outer confusions that need to be dealt with. Try to sort out things at the earliest and get back into action. Your energies also need a boost and loved ones would provide the needed support. Connect with likeminded people to discuss your future plans.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Personal relationships may probably be on your priority list this week. Singles looking for a relationship would be able to come across someone who matches up with their expectations about life. Work wise it could be pretty hectic, so you might need to tie up loose ends faster than you would’ve envisioned. Travel for work may also be on the cards.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Creativity will be at its peak as far as professional matters are concerned. You may also be the center of attention wherever you go and this would boost your confidence. Try to solve issues that are trivial but important for you to complete things. Be gentle while dealing with your loved ones. Financial worries may end during the latter part of the week.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

There may be certain people around you who’d probably prove to be jealous and negative for your future. Try to avoid conversations or discussions with such people, and listen to your intuitions. Remember the saying that what you give comes back to you. Do not attempt at taking any sort of action at the juvenile deeds of others, rather concentrate on making your actions speak for your decisions.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Thursday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

People around you would try to mould your opinion to suit their expectations. However, avoid getting perturbed and anxious about the situation. Implement what you feel is the best and follow your path ahead. Career issues might take priority for students and other issues might get sidetracked. Avoid being impulsive when making important career related decisions.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

The plans that you have probably made for you and your loved ones would get materialized within this week. People planning to start their business should weigh out their options and start off with something concrete. Try to be flexible in your approach towards your juniors or people less fortunate than you. Health concerns could lead to stress during the latter part of the week.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday