Weekly Numerology Prediction, March 13 to March 19: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 13, Sunday: Gemini Will Have a Peaceful Day, Libra Will Get an Invitation to Attend a Grand Social Ceremony

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 12, Saturday: Aries Should be Careful With Financial Transactions, Romance in Air For Virgo

You are trying to learn the balancing act, and also learning to change yourself for the benefit of others. Your concern and consideration would be observed and accepted by others. Things might not change drastically overnight but you might probably be able to see the wheel turning in your favor. Keep working with the energy inherent in you and it will generate the desired solutions. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 11, Friday: Gemini Will Succeed in Buying a Property, Virgo Should Avoid Taking Extra Work

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

The graph of life this week is favoring you and your actions. Every step that you take seems to be blessed and proves beneficial. The results probably are coming in quicker than you expected them to. Loved ones might shower you with gifts and encourage your creativity. Your dependence on certain things/people might slowly diminish giving you relief and happiness.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

The week gone by may have been speculative, but now it’s time to put into action the ideas that need to be implemented. People probably would frown at your thoughts and you might face negation but keep faith in your abilities and carry on. Time would be the only way to convince people around you and make them follow you. Impossible probabilities in life do exist sometimes.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

The week brings in a lot of serenity after a turmoil that has been going within you. Everything seems to fall in place like a jigsaw puzzle and the missing pieces also seem to appear miraculously from nowhere. When things start unwinding and unfolding in the end, the indication is of a new beginning and renewed confidence. Remember to make the most of the situation and try and close pending chapters.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

You always want things to be the best for you and your loved ones. This week shall give you an opportunity to fulfill those wishes and desires. There are chances that you might experience a dull period but don’t give up hope and continuing working towards your goals. Always keep in mind that time is the best healer and the worst companion, so try and manipulate the same to your advantage.

Lucky Days: Monday & Tuesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Meticulous planning and hard-work has helped you to achieve what you had desired and deserved. Keep your calm as haste in actions could turn things upside down and lead to stress. Probably, an action packed week is what awaits you ahead if the scheme of things falls into place the way you desired. Loved ones will help you and may support in work related matters. Try and stay away from destructive criticism.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Optimism is an infectious quality to have and when it couples with faith then things take a different hue. Your energy and sincerity will definitely go a long way to help you achieve the results you require. Try and not get disillusioned with disappointments as they resemble the momentary-ness of the high and low tides at sea. Keep an open ear to the suggestions given by everyone.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Bring joy and happiness to the world is the agenda that probably lingers in your mind this week. Your humorous nature shall bring relief to unpleasant situations, and help sort out things. Family get-togethers, outings with friends and making merry are likely to show an increase in your life. Your romanticism might find new takers and believers that might help you vent out your inner emotions more accurately.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Projects initiated within this week might turn out to be more successful than all the others. There is a smooth sailing indicated throughout the week for people in controversial positions. There might be chances that you may associate everything with a festive spirit and try to revive forgotten things.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.