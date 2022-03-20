Weekly Numerology Prediction, March 20 to March 26: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Numerology - Holi 2022: Lucky Colour to Play With And Colours to Avoid as Per Your Birthdate

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Your selflessness in trying to accommodate people and helping them in their endeavors might finally get noticed by your seniors. Avoid letting your imagination go too far, especially where the end result is related to your finances. Show your conservativeness as far as your confidence & language are concerned. Do not rush into things and take your time. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, March 13 to March 19: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Sunday & Friday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Matters related to the world & its functioning might stifle you, and make you feel lost. There could be people trying to pull you down at work, but they might probably not succeed with their intentions. On the contrary it will make you feel more relaxed and act to your advantage. Ponder a bit about relationships in life & your involvement with each one of them.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Friday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You may be a team player & a tolerant leader. However, you need to understand the fact that for the team’s success, certain decisions need to be taken, and implemented with immediate effect. Try to instill a positive spirit in whatever you might do or whomever you might come across. Financial concerns could get resolved by the end of the week.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

There may be some restlessness in your mannerisms that will make you all the more stressed out. Avoid getting into the intricacies of the situation to resolve it, and take a quick move on your next step ahead. You might sometimes feel restricted by some people, but take a stand and do what you think is best. There could be some money matters that’ll need attention.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Friday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Concentrate & consolidate your efforts as far as profession life is concerned. There might be appreciation that you’ll receive, however do not get carried away by the tide and be careful as to what you say about certain people. Seniors shall give you additional responsibilities that would help you fulfill your desire to learn & grow. A pleasure trip could also be round the corner.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Thursday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Life might be like a maze as of now. There would be things you probably know & things you probably are not completely aware of. However, enjoy this phase as it might give you an insight into what would be the possibilities that you would have in the future. Loved ones shall prove to be the strength that you need in your life at this important juncture of change.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Things need to be taken in hand carefully and exercised. Avoid taking people for granted, and listen to what they are trying to say in between the lines. You might have to rethink on your expectations with life & the present scenario. Work would go smoothly, allowing you the opportunity to take thing to a next level at office or business.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Friday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You’ll probably not be in the mood to listen to advice offered by friends or colleagues. This may make you a bit irritated and make you want to just shut yourself off from everyone. Avoid being too critical about your comments and employ your patience. Relationships shall be on the priority- which might lend you the confidence required to achieve success.

Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday & Thursday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

The start of the week might not be so favorable. Try not to get into any kind of deals or associations. You shall find your personal life dictating the workings for your professional life. Nevertheless, do and implement what you think is best for your benefit. Things might probably take a completely different turn by the time you sort out issues & the results start coming in.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

